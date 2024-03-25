The Dragon's Dogma 2 Nameless Village has you exploring a settlement that doesn't want you there, and it can be hard to complete if you miss a hidden entrance you don't know you have to look for. Like a lot of missions, including the Saint of the Slums and the Caged Magistrate , the quest details are missing crucial details, leaving you to discover things you don't know exist in order to complete your objectives.

To make sure you're not flailing around too much in the dark before you find what you need, here's how to complete the Dragon's Dogma 2 Nameless Village quest and what you actually looking for once you get there.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Nameless Village walkthough

(Image credit: Capcom)

You'll be sent to the Nameless Village in Dragon's Dogma 2 by Brant to find out more about the false Sovran. Finding the place itself isn't that hard as there's an impossible to miss village in the middle of the yellow area of interest. But the real thing you need to complete the mission is hidden and never mentioned, so let's work though how you get there.

(Image credit: Capcom)

When you actually reach the village you'll be warned off, but ignore that. Most people will have nothing to with you but you'll be able to talk to a lady in the Nameless Inn and a Beastren further up the road. Both will give you little to go on, so keep following the road through town as you head up hill.

You should eventually see some pillars:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Head through the pillars and you'll find a run down mansion where you can speak to a man called Flaude. He'll explain that this is basically Thief Town and that he's never heard of Arthur, the false Sovran. He'll also reward you with a scroll called Legend's Opus which will let one of the Dragon's Dogma 2 vocations, the thief, learn the Blades of the Pyre ability.

However, Flaude is just a decoy and to find want you really want you need to head out of the mansion and turn right to find this hole in the ground with a ladder sticking out:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Head drop down there and you'll find an obstacle course of see-saw platforms and swinging weights. Get past them all and you'll find a hidden underground base where you'll meet Srail:

(Image credit: Capcom)

He'll explain that the mansion above is part decoy to send nosey people away, and part test to see if you're worthy by finding out the truth. It's worth noting that Flaude's previous gift, the Blades of the Pyre ability, is actually a pretty crap reward as it's dangerous to use - creating an explosion that hurts you as much as any enemies. Srail's Formless Feint reward on the other hand, is an advanced dodge, again for the Thief class, and a much more useful thing to have.

Talk to Srail and he will explain all about the village and the false Sovran Darragh, giving you an outstanding bill of arrest for him. That's what you need to finish this mission so once you have it, head back to Brant to tell him all about it.

