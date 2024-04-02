How to identify the Assassin in the Dragon's Dogma 2 Shadowed Prayers quest

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Shadowed Prayers Assassin is hiding in a crowd, waiting to stab the Empress Nadinia during her ritual rite in the Flamebreaker Palace. Menella, her bodyguard, needs help to apprehend the assassin, but he needs identifying first - not an easy task. With the clock ticking before he strikes and only a short description to go on, we'll help you find out how to catch the assassin in DD2's Shadowed Prayers quest and catch him before he can finish off Nadinia once and for all.

Who is the Assassin in DD2's Shadowed Prayers quest?

The Assassin in Dragon's Dogma 2's Shadowed Prayers quest is a man named Herman, and if you read the piece of paper given to you at the beginning of the quest by Menella - the Bandit Bill of Arrest, you can find out the following: "wears his hair tied back. His right arm was wounded during the attack."

We've got a picture of Herman above that you can use as a reference. For us, he was on the right-hand side of the crowd (assuming you're facing in the direction of Nadinia conducting the ritual and with your back to the Palace entrance), but I don't want to say for certain that he always appears there if there turns out to be a randomised element. Go by the visual description - his hair is indeed tied back, albeit in a loose way, and his right arm is wounded, though it appears as a light pattern of scarring, not particularly noticeable unless you're looking for it, and certainly not a big bloody bandage (a few characters are wearing armbands that can throw you off). If you're not certain, use photo mode to really scrutinise the characters around you.

When you've identified the Assassin Herman, you can apprehend him simply by grappling him with R2. If you've picked correctly, this automatically triggers a cutscene where he immediately gives up and Menella has him arrested. You're then transported to Nadinia's chambers, where she thanks you and rewards you with 18000G and 5 Jaspers (if you don't know what those are, our Dragon's Dogma 2 Jasper, Onyx and Tiger Eye explainer guide will lay them out for you).

It's also worth mentioning that the mission can still be salvaged even if you misidentify the assassin or run out of time, though it takes a longer, more circuitous path to do so. We'll be updating this page with information on that path shortly as we play it through ourselves.

