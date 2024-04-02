Dragon's Dogma 2 A Veil of Gossamer Clouds walkthrough

The Dragon's Dogma 2 A Veil of Gossamer Clouds quest is about going to investigate a letter for Sven, one connected to Phaesus and the queen - but where do you actually go? The map provides no markers for this one, so players will need a mix of detective work, context clues, and arguably a bit of luck - or just a guide like the one I've assembled below, having done the quest myself.

Below I'll explain all the steps involved, what you need to do, and where you need to go to hunt down the clues you need in this simple, step-by-step guide to the DD2 quest, A Veil of Gossamer Clouds.

A Veil of Gossamer Clouds walkthrough for DD2

(Image credit: Capcom)

Once you know where to go and what to do, the quest A Veil of Gossamer Clouds is one of Dragon's Dogma 2's easier ones, requiring little in the way of combat or challenge beyond some nosing around. Here's the process:

After completing the Coronation sequence, go speak to Sven in his chambers on the second floor of the Vernmouth Palace. He will give you the quest itself, and an unfinished letter. His room is the most Northwesterly one on that floor. Read the unfinished letter he gave you. It mentions that "The name Phaesus jumps off the page." To find Phaesus, players need to head to Bakbattahl. That's the capital of the Dragon's Dogma 2 Battahl region, which our guide explains how to get to. Once you're through the main checkpoint entrance, the nearby Oxcart can take you straight to the capital (assuming it's not torn in half by a Griffin on the way). At the Capital, you need to head to the Flamebreaker Palace on the East side of the city. However, the area you need to get into is guarded - and you'll need to use a secret entrance.

(Image credit: Capcom)

The secret entrance is round to the North side of the palace, marked on the map above. This is one of those peculiar areas where I have no idea if you're supposed to be stealthy or not - context says you probably should be, but I bumped into more than a few guards and they didn't seem to mind. Either way, maybe keep your head down, just in case. Head forward into a room with a dragon statue, then orbit around it to a doorway where you overhear two people talking. Head into the room they were in, the Laboratorium - Workshop #2, and pick up the letter inside, the Letter to Lord Phaesus. Leave - and head all the way back to Sven in Vernmouth Palace. Give him the letter to complete the mission and receive the reward - a Ferrystone and 20000G.

The Ferrystone, if you're not familiar with them, is how to fast travel in Dragon's Dogma 2 - a single use item that is fairly rare in-game.

