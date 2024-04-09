All Dragon's Dogma 2 Newt Liqueur locations

Dragon's Dogma 2 Newt Liqueur is a consumable that can be drunk for a buff, but is more important to give to Ser Lamond, aka the Sotted Sage, in exchange for unlocking the Warfarer vocation. There's very little Newt Liqueur in DD2 though, so players will either have to put some effort into hunting it down in the Battahl region, or crafting it themselves with special ingredients, both of which I've laid out below. If you want to find Newt Liqueur in Dragon's Dogma 2, here's how to stockpile this unappealing amphibian aperitif.

How to get Newt Liqueur in Dragon's Dogma 2 (Image: © Capcom) Newt Liqueur in DD2 can either be crafted by combining ingredients, found in the world, or bought from a specific merchant. To craft Newt Liqueur, you combine Fruit Wine and Saurian Tail in your inventory, though the rarity of Fruit Wine means you might not have any to hand.

Otherwise, here's all known locations of Newt Liqueur in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Bought from Higgs's Tavern Stand in Northeast Bakbattahl for 5000G. Sold by Earland in East Bakbattahl, past the Oxcart towards the Palace Shrine entrance, for 2000G. Found in the Laboratorium - Chemical Stores room in the Forbidden Magick Research Lab under Bakbattahl. Found in the Windwalker's Home in West Agamen / Volcanic Island, where Gautstafr lives and conducts the ancient art of Dwarven Smithing in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Obviously buying it is easiest, but players may not want to spend the money if they can avoid it. The Laboratorium should be accessible if players have completed the Dragon's Dogma 2 A Veil of Gossamer Clouds quest, and the Volcanic Island region where the Windwalker's Home is found can be reached most easily by playing through the game until you open the Dragon's Dogma 2 Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door, though players can still reach it by talking the Southern road from Battahl through the cave network of Drabnir's Grotto.

