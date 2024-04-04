How to open the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Dragon's Dogma 2 Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door blocks off one of two paths to the Volcanic Island region in the Southeast of the game, meaning that players who want to get there will have to take a far more perilous route through a network of horrible caves and cliffs to the South. There is a way to open the door through, and open it permanently, leaving the region accessible directly from Bakbattahl - it just requires some effort, and has… let's say, consequences. If you still want to know how to open the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door in DD2, I'll explain how to do it below.

Opening the Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door in DD2 and reaching the Volcanic Island region

The Flamebearer Palace Spellseal Door in Dragon's Dogma 2 simply opens when the player reaches a specific point in the main campaign, specifically the beginning of the quest "The Guardian Gigantus". Until you hit this point in the campaign, there's no way to open it.

When this happens, heading to the Flamebearer door from the Battahl side will trigger a cutscene where a character opens the door. When you approach it, it will have closed once more, but in the previous mission you'll have received a key item from Ambrosius that can be used to open it again. Simply approach the door and press the button to "Examine", opening the door forever and allowing access to the Volcanic Island.

Keep in mind that going through the door will start a difficult story boss fight, so make sure you're ready for that.

Prior to this, players can still reach the Volanic Island area, using a Southern route where they go West from Bakbattahl, then head South and hug the coast, moving through cave networks until you emerge from the other side.

Either route will be very necessary to completing certain missions like the Dragon's Dogma 2 A Candle in the Storm quest, but while it's certainly worth exploring that Southern path, as a a rule it's far more convenient to have the Flamebearer door open between the Dragon's Dogma 2 Battahl region and the Volcanic area to the South.

