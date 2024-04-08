What does the Exclamation mark in Dragon's Dogma 2 mean?

The Dragon's Dogma 2 exclamation mark on the map is a strange little icon that can seemingly pop up without warning, and can seem fairly inconsistent about what it's referring to. In actual fact, this minimap anomaly is DD2's way of highlighting certain factors in the environment nearby, associated with the dialogue that your Pawns throw out - though frankly, we can't blame you if you find yourself tuning that out after a while. Regardless, we'll explain the Dragons' Dogma 2 exclamation mark below, and what it's actually pointing out.

What is the Exclamation Mark in Dragon's Dogma 2? The DD2 exclamation mark that appears on the map is the game's way of highlighting a recent comment made by one of your Pawns. Basically, if any of the Pawns following you mention something nearby, such as treasure, a ladder, an enemy or something nearby, Dragon's Dogma 2 marks it on the map - and if it's not something for which the DD2 has an obvious icon, like a treasure chest, it places an exclamation mark instead.

(Image credit: Capcom)

That means that whether the exclamation mark is actually worth pursuing will vary enormously depending on the context of the statement - a Seeker's Token might get marked, in which case you should absolutely go after it, but sometimes it might just be a sign you've read before that barely gives a little lore about the world. Keep an ear out for what your Pawns are saying, and pursue those exclamation points accordingly.

