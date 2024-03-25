Where to find Lennart in Dragon's Dogma 2

You'll need to find Lennart in Dragon's Dogma 2 as part of the Oxcart Courier quest to Melve. The job's simple enough: take an oxcart to Melve and give a letter to Lennart when you get there. Sounds easy. It's just that the game doesn't tell you where Lennart is, what he looks like, or where he might be in the decent sized town with loads of people you can walk up to and talk with.

So, if you want find Lennart in Dragon's Dogma 2 fast and get this otherwise simple mission sorted, here's who to look for and in what location.

Dragon's Dogma 2 Lennart location

(Image credit: Capcom)

The task of finding Lennart in Dragon's Dogma 2 seems easy: go to Melve and find one man in the yellow circle. Trouble is there's a lot of people and if you don't find him straight away you're just left wandering around asking random people if they're Lennart.

You could potentially narrow things down by finding their house, which is labeled on the map with one of the banners indicating a point of interest. It will also helpfully say 'Lennart's House' when you go in:

(Image credit: Capcom)

However, for me he never turned up here. Even passing the time through to a brand new day never saw him appear. Same for checking the pub at night in case he heads there for a drink.

Nope, for me locate him I had to find this large building towards the back of the town:

(Image credit: Capcom)

Find that building and then look for a man by a fire to the right hand side. This was where I finally located Lennart, and speaking to him delivered the letter and ticked off the quest.

Lennart looks like this:

(Image credit: Capcom)

The big fur shoulders make him hard to miss. He's also got a round blue, crescent moon-shaped shield on his back which marks him out from miles away. So, if he's not there and possibly just wandering freely around town, just look out for the fur and shield as you search him out.

