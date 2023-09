Every name Vasco can say in Starfield

If you want to know what names Vasco can say in Starfield then you're in luck, because a full list has been rooted out of the game's code. So if you want to find out whether Vasco can call you captain using your actual name, then see if you've made the cut here.

The list was uncovered by andy24olivera and has more than a few unusual options, so if you ever wanted to be called Captain Boobies or Captain Cock then this is your lucky day. Don't worry, there's worse. You can even change your name at any time as well, using the Enhance shops where you can change appearance in Starfield. We did exactly that with a handful of the more 'choice' names to confirm their validity and all of our selections worked, though as this list was pulled directly from the game files it isn't guaranteed that 100% of them will function as expected. If you're on the list then having Vasco call you by name is probably going to end up being one of your favourite things in the game.

So, here's the full list of names Vasco can say in Starfield, something. Just click on a letter of the alphabet in the menu to see if you're there, or to find anything else you fancy. It's F isn't it? You're clicking on F aren't you?

A

aaliyah, aaron, abigail, abram, abrams, adalyn, adam, adams, addison, adeline, adrian, ahn, aideen, aiden, akira, al, alaina, alan, alana, aldrin, alex, alexander, alexandra, alexis, alice, alison, allen, allison, altman, alyssa, amanda, amelia, ana, andersen, anderson, andonov, andrew, andy, angel, angela, anna, annabelle, anthony, archer, aria, arianna, armstrong, ash, asher, ashford, ashley, asimov, aspen, assface, atkins, atkinson, atom, atomic, atticus, aubrey, aubuchon, audrey, austin, autumn, ava, avery

B

bacon, badass, bailey, baker, banner, bannerman, bannion, barnes, baron, barron, barry, bash, bastard, battosai, battuta, batty, baudoin, becker, bell, bella, ben, benjamin, bennell, bennett, bentley, berry, bert, bery, bill, billie, billy, bilodeau, black, blaise, blake, blaze, bo, bob, bobbi, bobbie, bobby, bond, boob, boobie, boobies, boom, boston, bouman, bowman, bradley, brandon, braun, brayden, brenna, brian, briana, brick, brigner, brock, brodie, brody, brooklyn, brooks, browder, brown, browne, bruce, bryan, bryant, bryn, buffy, bulger, bull, burcham, burgess, burke, burt, butch, butler, buzz

C

caden, cal, caleb, callaghan, callie, camden, cameron, camilla, campbell, capable, captain, cara, carey, carissa, carnow, carofano, caroline, carson, carter, carver, casey, casserly, castle, catherine, cazz, cerkez, cha, chapin, chappy, charles, charley, charlie, charlotte, chase, cheng, cherise, cherry, cherrybomb, chloe, chopper, chris, christian, christiane, christopher, church, claire, clara, clark, clarke, claw, clemens, clunk, cobb, cobra, cock, cockerham, coffman, cole, colin, collins, colton, combs, conall, connor, cook, cooke, cooper, corey, cormac,, corman, cornelius, cornett, corri, corrie, corrine, corvo, corwin, cory, cosgrove, courtenay, cox, coyle, craig, crash, cruz, cullen, cummings, curt, cynthia

D

d.j., dag, damien, dan, dane, danger, daniel, daniels, danny, darrel, darren, darryl, daryl, dave, david, davis, dawson, deag, death, deb, debb, debbie, deborah, debra, deckard, declan, deitrick, deitsch, dell, denis, dennis, denton, deschain, desousa, deth, dexter, diana, diane, diangelo, dianne, diaz, dick, dimaggio, dinolt, dj, django, dom, domics, dominguez, dominic, don, donald, dong, dongjun, donnie, donny, dorothy, doug, douglas, dragon, draper, dulany, dutch, duval, duvall, dylan

E

eagle, east, ed, eddie, eddy, edwards, elaine, elena, eli, eliana, elias, elijah, elisabeth, elizabeth, ella, ellie, elliot, elliott, emil, emile, emily, emma, erectus, eric, erik, erikson, erin, ernest, ernie, eschenbacher, estevanico, ethan, eugene, evan, evans, eve, evelyn, everdeen, everett

F

fain, felipe, ferret, fifi, finn, finster, fiona, fisher, flag, flagg, flash, flores, flynn, foster, fox, fragile, francis, franke, frederic, freeman, fronteau, frost, fuck, fucker, fuckface, furiosa, fury

G

gabriel, gabriella, gagarin, garcia, gardiner, gary, gavin, gene, genevieve, geoffrey, george, georgia, germano, gerry, gianna, gil, glen, gomez, gonzalez, goose, gordon, graber, grace, grant, gravato, gray, grayson, greco, green, greene, grey, griffin, gryphon, gutierrez, guy

H

hackman, hailey, hall, ham, hamilton, hamm, hammer, hammett, hamrick, han, hannah, hans, harden, hardi, harold, harper, harris, harry, haschart, hasenbuhler, hastings, hawk, hawke, hazel, he, henning, henry, herbert, hicks, hill, hines, holly, holmes, hook, hopgood, houle, house, howard, howell, hudson, hughes, humongous, humungus, hyun

I

ian, ibn, ilya, imperator, indiana, indy, isaac, isabella, isabelle, isaiah, ist, istvan

J

j.p., jack, jackson, jacob, jag, jake, james, jangjoon, jasmine, jason, jay, jayce, jayden, jeff, jeffery, jemison, jen, jenkins, jennifer, jeremiah, jeremy, jerry, jerusalem, jess, jessica, jessie, jet, jim, jimmy, joan, joe, joel, joey, john, johnson, jon, jonathan, jones, jonpaul, jordan, jordyn, joseph, josh, joshua, josiah, jp, juan, julia, julian, juliana, justin

K

kaela, kaelyn, kaitlyn, kal, kalel, kal-el, kaneda, karlie, kate, katharine, katherine, katie, katniss, kauffman, kayla, kaylee, keira, kelley, kelly, kelvin, ken, kennedy, kenshin, kevin, kim, king, kirk, knight, krietz, kris, kristine, kuhlmann, kurt, kylie

L

lafferty, lamb, lamprecht, lance, landon, lane, laura, lauren, layla, lea, leah, lederer, lee, leia, leif, leo, leon, leslie, levi, lewis, li, liam, lila, liliana, lillian, lily, lincoln, linda, lionheart, lipari, liz, locke, logan, london, loner, long, lopez, losi, lucas, luce, lucy, luke, lundin, lupe, lynda

M

maam, mackay, mackenzie, macklin, madeleine, madelyn, madison, mae, makayla, mal, malcolm, mamba, mandi, mandy, marc, marco, marcus, margaret, marge, margie, maria, marie, marji, marjorie, mark, marko, markus, marlowe, marsden, martel, martin, martinez, marty, mary, mason, mat, mateo, matt, matthew, matty, max, maya, mccoy, mcdyer, mcfly, mckay, mcpherson, meagan, means, megan, meister, melody, merriam, mia, micah, michael, michonne, miguel, mikami, mike, mila, miles, miller, mitchell, mohammed, molly, monster, montana, moore, morales, morgan, morgue, morpheus, morris, muck, mudguts, mueller, muhammad, mulder, muldoon, murphy, myers

N

nadia, nancy, nanes, nanni, nardone, nasty, natalia, natalie, natasha, nate, nathan, nathaniel, nazarov, neal, neary, nelson, neo, nesmith, neville, nguyen, nicholas, nico, nipple, noah, nogueira, nolan, noonan, noqueira, nora, norm, norman, north, northup, nourmohammadi, nuclear, nuke, nyhart

O

olds, oliver, olivia, ollie, olsen, olson, optical, orgasmo, orin, orion, ortiz, owen, owens

P

pagliarulo, palmer, paris, parker, parson, pat, patrick, patty, paul, pely, pendleton, penelope, perez, perry, pete, peter, peterson, peyton, phil, philip, phillips, picard, pickett, pierce, plissken, powell, preacher, price, priest, prince, princess, psycho, puma, python

Q

qin, quartermain, quatermass, queen, quinn

R

rabil, raed, raf, rafael, ramirez, ramsey, randal, randall, rankin, rapp, ray, raymond, reagan, red, reed, reese, reidicus, reische, rex, reyes, reynolds, ric, ricardo, richard, richards, richardson, rick, ricky, rictus, riddick, ride, riley, ripley, river, rivera, rob, robb, robert, roberts, robinson, rock, rockatansky, rocky, rodriguez, rodriquez, roger, rogers, roland, roman, romanov, romanova, romero, ron, ronald, ronny, rook, rosa, rose, ross, roy, ruby, russell, ryan

S

sacagewea, sadie, sage, sally, salvatore, sam, samantha, sammie, sammy, samuel, sanchez, sanders, sandra, sanjuro, sara, sarah, sarse, savannah, sawyer, scarlett, schaefer, scharf, schreiber, schroeder, scott, scully, sears, sebastian, selena, serena, seth, sex, sexy, shane, shannon, shanon, shaun, shawn, shen, shinji, shrike, sidney, singer, sir, skyler, slaughter, slinger, slit, smirnova, smith, snake, snow, solo, solomon, sophia, sophie, south, southie, spade, speer, spider, spike, splendid, spring, springsteen, stark, stef, stella, steph, stephanie, stephen, sterling, steve, steven, steward, stewart, stone, stratton, struthers, stuart, sullivan, summer, sunshine, sweetpea, sydney

T

takahashi, tallahassee, tardif, taylor, teare, ted, teddy, teitel, tereshkova, tesla, tetsuo, texas, thom, thomas, thompson, thorn, thorne, tiana, tim, timmy, timothy, tit, tittie, titties, toadie, toast, todd, toecutter, tom, tommy, tonon, tony, torres, tracey, tracy, treadway, trinity, tristan, tuck, turner, tyler

U

unbreakable, utting

V

valenti, valentina, valentine, valkyrie, vargas, vash, vaughan, vaughn, venkman, vic, vicens, victoria, violet, vivian

W

wagner, walker, walton, wanderer, ward, washington, watson, watts, wayne, webb, wells, wes, west, weyland, wez, white, whitey, wikus, will, willem, william, williams, willy, wilson, winter, wisnewski, wood, woodward, wright, wyatt

X

xavier

Y

yan, yeasting, yojimbo, yorick, young, yuri, yutani

Z

zachary, zdana, zed, zenith, zetta, zheng, ziggy, zip, zoe

