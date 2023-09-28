The Starfield flight simulator location is worth remembering for anybody who wants to go toe-to-toe with the hardest flying and space combat challenge in Starfield itself, with 6 tiers that will test the abilities of any starbound scoundrel - as well as racking up challenge progression towards various skills. Having spent some time on it myself, I'll take you through how to find the flight simulator in Starfield below, and why it's so helpful to have around.

Where to find the Starfield flight simulator

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Starfield flight simulator is found in the UC MAST building in New Atlantis on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system, but to access it you need to join the UC Vanguard, one of the major Starfield factions. Admittedly, that's not hard to do - just walk up to the reception of the UC MAST building and they'll sign you up straight away, leading you to the flight simulator itself as part of the initial tests. Of course, if you want to go back, here's where to find it:

Fly to New Atlantis on Jemison in the Alpha Centauri system Head to the MAST District, just out the door and ahead when you leave the lodge. Go into the massive MAST building and to the elevator behind the front reception desk. Take the elevator to the Vanguard Orientation Hall. Go through the doors ahead and follow the white line on the ground through the museum. Go into the elevator at the other end and take it to the Piloting Simulator. Once you go through the doors ahead, the Simulator is the big half-spaceship on the left which you access via the door at the back.

Access to the simulator should be constant - you can come here whenever you want to try and test your abilities within. Not only that, but combat experience and progress towards challenges for your levels all counts within the simulator, so if you need to blow up 50 ships for the Piloting Skill, or complete certain conditions of any sort that apply in space combat, this is a quick and easy way to do it.

