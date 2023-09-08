How to rename your ship in Starfield

By Will Sawyer
published

Give your Starfield ship a new name while speaking to a ship services technician

Renaming your ship in Starfield requires you to speak to a ship services technician at any spaceport, but the process is a little finicky. What should be a relatively simple process in Starfield is buried in vendor sub-menus when modifying your ship, and you need to make sure your ship is registered to you first. Otherwise, here’s how to get through all the modification menus to rename your Starfield ship.

How to change your Starfield ship’s name

Giving your Starfield ship a new name requires you to visit a ship services technician at any spaceport. These are most often found in the major Starfield cities, but you can also find them in larger areas like Cydonia and Paradiso. Start by speaking to the technician and say you’d like to “view and modify” your ships:

  • Once you’re in the ship viewing menu, press X while looking at the ship you want to rename to open the ship builder menu.
  • Follow the Flight Check button prompt to open the information box, then press X to rename your ship.
  • Press X again and type in your new name.
  • Press A to confirm the new name for your ship, then press B to twice to exit the ship modification menu.
  • Make sure you press A to accept and apply the new name to your ship and any other modifications.

There are no fees or other limitations to renaming your ship with a ship technician, unlike getting repairs by paying a technician or using Starfield ship parts. While you’re speaking to the technician, you can upgrade and change your ship with Starfield ship customization. Or if you want a new ship altogether, you can also buy one from them, though they don’t sell the best Starfield ships out there.

