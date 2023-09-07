The Starfield Entangled choice and which universe to save

The Starfield Entangled choice is about saving one of two realities - one with the intact Nishina base, one with the overrun base with Rafael inside. The choice is clear - which of the two realities do you collapse in order to preserve the other? The good reality, or the bad one? In fact, you needn't pick either, as there's a secret third option - to save everyone and both realities in a stroke. I'll explain the outcomes of all three options below, and way you can save everyone in every reality (except the scorpion monsters) in this guide to the Starfield Entangled mission and the choice you make at the end.

Who should you choose to save in the Starfield mission Entangled?

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Starfield Entangled choice is set up pretty clearly: there's currently two realities at Nishina base clashing with each other; one where everybody was killed in an accident except for poor Rafael, and one where everybody but Rafael is fine. You have to choose which of the two realities to save, though there's actually three choices, as mentioned earlier.

Save Rafael's universe by collapsing Director Patel and the Nishina base's universe

Save Director Patel and the Nishina base's universe by collapsing Rafael's universe

(Secret method/best choice) Save both universes by calibrating the probe correctly

To get either of the first two results is fairly simple, as the Entangled mission tells you how it's done: jump to whichever of the two realities you want to save by using the Distortions, then walk up to all the marked switches and "Disengage the Power Interlocks" (fighting off either Cataxi aliens or robots along the way).

Afterwards, head to the marked Emergency Shutdown Control and trigger it to save that reality and doom the other (actually, it's left unclear if the other universe/reality is actually doomed or if it just becomes its own universe, but for all intents and purposes you won't be able to see it again).

The rewards for each universe vary, and we've laid them out below:

Saving Rafael Indicite Wafer Comm Relay (2) Vytinium (4) Tasine (5) Credits (varies) Rafael will later be hireable as Starfield crew from New Atlantis

Saving Director Patel and Nishina base Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit (legendary) Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (legendary) Credits (varies)

Save everybody in both realities Incendiary Experimental Nishina Spacesuit (legendary) Reactive Experimental Nishina Helmet (legendary) Credits (varies, but usually higher than other results) Rafael will later be hireable as crew from New Atlantis



Unless you have a particular hankering for highly specific crafting materials, it's pretty clear that both narratively and financially, saving both realities is the way to go. But… how do you actually do that?

How to save everyone in Entangled

(Image credit: Bethesda)

In the 'main' unruined world you'll be able to find Rafael's body in the lower level left-hand corner, below the lab above. On his body you'll find the Calibration Protocol data slate which will tell you how to save everyone by running a calibration test on both universes.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To run this test you will need to 'degauss' switches in both universes. To do that go to the lab, via the stairs near Rafael's body, and on the computer you'll find a range of options. The degaussing option will list power interlock switches that need degaussing. To do that you need to turn each of the listed switches off and on again in both universes - there will be a different set of switches for each.

Once you've degaussed all the switches in both universes you'll be able to activate the Frequency Calibration option. This will require you to pick a frequency in both universes to create a 'stable' intake waveform.

For me the correct Entangled Frequency Calibration were:

Ruined universe - 40Hz

'Main' universe - 24Hz

When you set both the frequencies correctly you'll need to activate a Primary Calibration Control in both universes, each of which are to the left of the Artifact. You don't have to choose an option here as this will incorporate both universes into a single reality.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

As mentioned before, you and a living Rafael will wake up in a world where nobody died with the following rewards:

23000 credits

Incendiary Advanced Experimental Spacesuit

Reactive Advanced Experimental Helmet

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Rafael will also eventually become recruitable as an engineer on your crew after some time to contemplate his place as a collapsible probability in the wrong universe. You'll be able to find him later in Viewport at New Atlantis on Jemison.

