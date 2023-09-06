How to solve the Starfield Scorpion's Sting puzzle

By Joel Franey
published

The Scorpion's Sting on Hyla 2 in Starfield is a puzzle where you use glyphs to move a beam of light

(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Starfield scorpion's Sting puzzle is about moving a beam of light to a specific point with strange glyphs, as part of the Unity questline. Located on an island on Hyla 2, it's a simple enough puzzle, but involves a few elements that players probably aren't familiar with. For those who aren't certain what to do and why they bothered to fight through all those insect aliens on the way, here's how to solve the Scorpion's Sting puzzle in Starfield.

How to solve the Scorpion's Sting puzzle in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)
To solve the Scorpion's Sting puzzle in Starfield, players need to use the four glyphs floating in front of the silver disc. These glyphs control the little beam of light that projects down onto the disc itself - a simple D-pad arrangement: up, down, left and right.

The player needs to move the beam of light so that it touches the curled tip of the constellation at the bottom left, as shown on the image above - the "scorpion's sting". It's a little fiddly to get the angle on it, considering you can't look at it from the top-down without using photo mode, but a little bit of experimentation will yield success. 

Once it's there, it'll generate a little glowing orb, and the next stage of the quest will follow. This is basically all you need to do on Hyla 2, so afterwards feel free to head back to your ship, assuming you don't want to stick around for a planet-scanning survey.

Joel Franey
Joel Franey
Guides Writer

Joel Franey is a writer, journalist, podcaster and raconteur with a Masters from Sussex University, none of which has actually equipped him for anything in real life. As a result he chooses to spend most of his time playing video games, reading old books and ingesting chemically-risky levels of caffeine. He is a firm believer that the vast majority of games would be improved by adding a grappling hook, and if they already have one, they should probably add another just to be safe. You can find old work of his at USgamer, Gfinity, Eurogamer and more besides.

