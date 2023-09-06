How to solve the Starfield Scorpion's Sting puzzle

The Starfield scorpion's Sting puzzle is about moving a beam of light to a specific point with strange glyphs, as part of the Unity questline. Located on an island on Hyla 2, it's a simple enough puzzle, but involves a few elements that players probably aren't familiar with. For those who aren't certain what to do and why they bothered to fight through all those insect aliens on the way, here's how to solve the Scorpion's Sting puzzle in Starfield.

How to solve the Scorpion's Sting puzzle in Starfield

(Image credit: Bethesda)

To solve the Scorpion's Sting puzzle in Starfield, players need to use the four glyphs floating in front of the silver disc. These glyphs control the little beam of light that projects down onto the disc itself - a simple D-pad arrangement: up, down, left and right.

The player needs to move the beam of light so that it touches the curled tip of the constellation at the bottom left, as shown on the image above - the "scorpion's sting". It's a little fiddly to get the angle on it, considering you can't look at it from the top-down without using photo mode, but a little bit of experimentation will yield success.

Once it's there, it'll generate a little glowing orb, and the next stage of the quest will follow. This is basically all you need to do on Hyla 2, so afterwards feel free to head back to your ship, assuming you don't want to stick around for a planet-scanning survey.

