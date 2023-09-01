How to find the Beautiful Secrets lost dataslate in Starfield

The Starfield Beautiful Secrets mission tasks you with searching three possible locations for a lost Enhance! dataslate containing patient information. If you’ve not picked up this quest, speak to Warner in the New Atlantis Enhance! store about patient confidentiality. He’ll crumble and admit that he’s lost an important slate, so as the hero of Starfield, it’s up to you to search the New Atlantis Commercial District and save Enhance! from a data leak disaster. Here’s where you need to look for the lost dataslate to complete the Beautiful Secrets Starfield mission for Warner.

The Beautiful Secrets Dataslate location in Starfield

When you first pick up the Beautiful Secrets Starfield mission from Warner, he’ll tell you that he frequents the nearby TerraBrew coffee shop, Whetstone steak restaurant, and the Valberg building. However, the dataslate you need is always in the Whetstone, so here’s how you get to it and find that that patient information:

Walk out the Enhance! store and head right, passing the Infinity LTD shop. Head up the steps to the café area. You’ll see an orange TerraBrew counter and an incline to the left that leads the upper walkway of the Commercial District. Go up the incline and you’ll spot the Whetstone restaurant right in front of you.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Enter the restaurant and look on the dining table of the far cubicle to spot the white dataslate. Pick up the dataslate, head back the way you came, and hand it to Warner.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You’ll complete the Beautiful Secrets Starfield mission for helping Warner, and he’ll give you 1,300 credits and 100 XP for your efforts. There are no rewards beyond that, unfortunately – discounted procedures would have been nice, Warner!

