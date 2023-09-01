How to find the Beautiful Secrets lost dataslate in Starfield

By Will Sawyer
published

Warner needs you to recover a confidential Enhance! dataslate that he lost for the Beautiful Secrets Starfield mission

Starfield Beautiful Secrets mission for Enhance shop owner Warner
(Image credit: Bethesda)

The Starfield Beautiful Secrets mission tasks you with searching three possible locations for a lost Enhance! dataslate containing patient information. If you’ve not picked up this quest, speak to Warner in the New Atlantis Enhance! store about patient confidentiality. He’ll crumble and admit that he’s lost an important slate, so as the hero of Starfield, it’s up to you to search the New Atlantis Commercial District and save Enhance! from a data leak disaster. Here’s where you need to look for the lost dataslate to complete the Beautiful Secrets Starfield mission for Warner.

The Beautiful Secrets Dataslate location in Starfield

Starfield quest guides

Starfield save Moara
Starfield distortions on the scanner
Starfield betray Delgado with Mathis choice

When you first pick up the Beautiful Secrets Starfield mission from Warner, he’ll tell you that he frequents the nearby TerraBrew coffee shop, Whetstone steak restaurant, and the Valberg building. However, the dataslate you need is always in the Whetstone, so here’s how you get to it and find that that patient information:

  1. Walk out the Enhance! store and head right, passing the Infinity LTD shop.
  2. Head up the steps to the café area. You’ll see an orange TerraBrew counter and an incline to the left that leads the upper walkway of the Commercial District.
  3. Go up the incline and you’ll spot the Whetstone restaurant right in front of you.

Starfield Beautiful Secrets mission for Enhance shop Whetstone steak restaurant location

(Image credit: Bethesda)
  1. Enter the restaurant and look on the dining table of the far cubicle to spot the white dataslate.
  2. Pick up the dataslate, head back the way you came, and hand it to Warner.

Starfield Beautiful Secrets mission for Enhance shop missing dataslate on whetstone table

(Image credit: Bethesda)

You’ll complete the Beautiful Secrets Starfield mission for helping Warner, and he’ll give you 1,300 credits and 100 XP for your efforts. There are no rewards beyond that, unfortunately – discounted procedures would have been nice, Warner!

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.

Will Sawyer
Will Sawyer
Guides Writer

Will Sawyer is a guides writer at GamesRadar+ who works with the rest of the guides team to give readers great information and advice on the best items, how to complete a particular challenge, or where to go in some of the biggest video games. Will joined the GameRadar+ team in August 2021 and has written about service titles, including Fortnite, Destiny 2, and Warzone, as well as some of the biggest releases like Halo Infinite, Elden Ring, and God of War Ragnarok.

See comments