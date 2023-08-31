How to open the Starfield Lock prison cache in cell D-02-106

The Starfield prison cell cache found in cell D-02-106 in the Lock on Suvorov can only be opened by finding the right button to deactivate all the electronic doors in the area. This optional Starfield objective is worth pursuing as the cache has some useful items that were being stocked for a prison breakout. However, finding the necessary secret button requires you to thoroughly explore D-block of the Lock. To speed things along, I’ve laid out exactly how you open the cell D-02-106 cache in Starfield for the Echoes of the Past mission.

How to unlock cell D02106 in Starfield

First of all, you need to make sure you know where cell D-02-106 actually is, as D-block is tricky to navigate. Follow the blue waypoint leading to the Starfield prison cell cache across the broken walkway to reach Section 2 – a Starfield boostpack comes in handy for this. You’ll know you’re in the right place if all the prison cell names start with “D-02-…”. Find the correct cell and you’ll notice it can’t be opened with a Starfield digipick like most other prison cells, and instead requires a computer.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

What this really means is that you need to activate a nearby hidden button to unlock the cell door – not a computer. Head out of Section 2 and take the stairs on your left down to the area with doors leading to the shower room and the kitchen.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Head up the stairs near the kitchen to get into the security room and you’ll spot a broken intercom and release switch on the wall. Press the Section 2 release switch to open the door to cell D-02-106.

(Image credit: Bethesda)

Now head back the way you came to reach cell D-02-106 and collect your loot. I found an Epic-rarity Drum Beat rifle and some 11mm caseless ammunition for it. There was also a Fragmentation Mine, a Cryo Mine, various other ammo types, two digipicks, and two cutters. Those cutters won’t be useful as you should already have one, but everything else is good to have. With the cell looted you can escape D-block, but you’ll also have a development in the Starfield Mathis choice.

