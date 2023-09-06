The Starfield locked door and Pilgrim's Computer puzzle on Indum 2 explained

The Starfield locked door and Pilgrim's Computer on Indum 2 is part of the Allness mission, where players must answer four questions with answers from the Pilgrim's notes scattered about the Indum 2 campsite - and while the answers can be worked out once you have all five notes in your inventory, there's no way to check your inventory while the computer is out, making it easy to forget what the answers are. If you need to know how to open the Indum 2 Pilgrim's Computer and locked door in Starfield, here's how you solve the puzzle before it.

All answers for the locked door and Pilgrim's Computer on Indum 2 in Starfield

The answers for the Starfield locked door and Pilgrim's Computer puzzle on Indum 2 are as follows:

Q: If you came seeking the right answers, you will know what question to ask. A: What is the Unity?

Q: I return your question with a question. If you have read my writings, what is the burden of people? A: People are necessary. But people are madness.

Q: Who is your most formidable opponent? A: Myself.

Q: Where does enduring contentment come from? A: In stopping. In embracing compassion.



At this point, the door will open and allow you through to the final room and the last section of notes that the Pilgrim wrote. Don't worry about getting any questions wrong, you're just sent back to the beginning of the quiz to try again.

The answers themselves are found from the Pilgrim's notes, a set of five different texts around the campsite. These aren't particularly hard to find - Starfield highlights them with objective markers - but even with the answers above, you might as well find them for completionist's sake, or to fill in on the lore of the world.

