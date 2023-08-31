Where should you build the Armillary in Starfield?

The Starfield Armillary can be built on your ship or at any of your outposts, and provides a chance to defend your Artifacts on your own terms. With two options about where to place them, there's pros and cons to each side, though we think there's definitely a better option - take those things with you! We'll explain our reasoning below as we walk you through the positives and negatives of building the Armillary in Starfield either on your ship, or on your outpost - as well as where to find the rare Neodymium if you choose the latter.

Where to build the Armillary in Starfield

The Starfield Armillary is simply a container/display unit for all the Artifacts you've found up until that point, but what's important is that wherever it's built is more likely to get attacked in random encounters. This even applies to simply holding Artifacts on you, but here's our thoughts on why it's better to build the Armillary in the ship.

Escape options. When attacked, the outpost can't escape anywhere - whereas a player can just trigger the Grav Jump on their own ship and fly off.

Still, if players have already set up an outpost with defenses already or find themselves doing a lot of base-building generally, that might influence their choice in the opposite direction. Much of our reasoning here is based on the idea that an outpost has yet to be set up, but if you already have one to hand with a lot of turrets or plan to do it anyway, that makes it a far more viable option.

How to build the Armillary

The Starfield Armillary can be built in different ways, depending on whether you want to put it on your ship or in an outpost.

Ship Armillary: Simply go to the console in the cockpit for your cargo hold inventory, and to the left of that is a new screen that you can interact with. Activating that creates the Armillary for free in your ship's hold… somewhere, and the screen becomes your point of access for it.

Neodymium and Titanium locations

If you want to build your Armillary at an outpost, you'll need Neodymium and Titanium. The latter isn't too hard to get, but the first isn't easy. Nonetheless, we've laid them both out below:

Neodymium (Nd): This one is hard to find, but we can tell you that it's located for certain in the Kryx system, on the moon Candore, orbiting Suvorov. You might recognise Kryx if you've been looking up our guide on how to join the Crimson Fleet Pirates in Starfield, but they're not on Candore, so don't worry. Land anywhere here and use your scanner to check all the little rock nodes around you - a few of them will be Neodymium.

