Todd Howard, you've done it again: Skyrim now has a Switch 2 Anniversary Edition, just when you thought Bethesda might have run out of ways to re-release the 14-year-old RPG
Owners of the Switch 1 Anniversary Edition can upgrade for free
Folks, you're not going to believe this – Bethesda has found yet another way to re-release Skyrim. …How many times has it been, now? Admittedly, perhaps the RPG's Switch 2 port was somewhat inevitable.
That's right, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition is out now on Switch 2, following another surprise shadowdrop from Bethesda, with owners of the Switch 1 Anniversary Edition able to upgrade for free if they own Nintendo's latest console (base edition owners can buy an Anniversary Upgrade instead).
As well as coming with the three DLC expansions – Dawnguard, Dragonborn, and Hearthfire – and the Nintendo-exclusive content already seen in the Switch 1 versions of the RPG (The Legend of Zelda-themed Master Sword, Champion's Tunic, and Hylian Shield), the Switch 2 version of Skyrim also comes with all the performance boosts you'd expect.
Compared to the Switch 1 version, it'll boast faster load times and enhanced resolution in addition to optimized performance. On top of that, Bethesda also says there are "hundreds of unique Creation Club items" to try, from weapons and armor to quests and dungeons.
Although Bethesda hasn't shown off what the two Nintendo ports look like side by side, I'm sure it's not going to take long for us to find out, as again, this Switch 2 version is available as we speak.
After more than 14 years of Skyrim, it's impossible not to laugh at just how many new editions and ports of the RPG now exist as the devs remain almost completely silent on The Elder Scrolls 6, but there's no doubt that this is one re-release that Switch 2 users are going to be pleased about. And hey, as his 2011 keeps on trucking, I think game director Todd Howard might be rather pleased, too.
Bethesda was told "Skyrim can't survive going up against Call of Duty," but Pete Hines knew the RPG could launch against Modern Warfare 3: "They're a big brand, but they're not a better game."
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
I'm GamesRadar+'s Deputy News Editor, working alongside the rest of the news team to deliver cool gaming stories that we love. After spending more hours than I can count filling The University of Sheffield's student newspaper with Pokemon and indie game content, and picking up a degree in Journalism Studies, I started my career at GAMINGbible where I worked as a journalist for over a year and a half. I then became TechRadar Gaming's news writer, where I sourced stories and wrote about all sorts of intriguing topics. In my spare time, you're sure to find me on my Nintendo Switch or PS5 playing through story-driven RPGs like Xenoblade Chronicles and Persona 5 Royal, nuzlocking old Pokemon games, or going for a Victory Royale in Fortnite.