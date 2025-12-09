Todd Howard, you've done it again: Skyrim now has a Switch 2 Anniversary Edition, just when you thought Bethesda might have run out of ways to re-release the 14-year-old RPG

Owners of the Switch 1 Anniversary Edition can upgrade for free

Ralof sitting in a prisoner wagon chatting to the Dragonborn during the opening of Skyrim.
(Image credit: Bethesda)

Folks, you're not going to believe this – Bethesda has found yet another way to re-release Skyrim. …How many times has it been, now? Admittedly, perhaps the RPG's Switch 2 port was somewhat inevitable.

That's right, The Elder Scrolls 5: Skyrim – Anniversary Edition is out now on Switch 2, following another surprise shadowdrop from Bethesda, with owners of the Switch 1 Anniversary Edition able to upgrade for free if they own Nintendo's latest console (base edition owners can buy an Anniversary Upgrade instead).

As well as coming with the three DLC expansions – Dawnguard, Dragonborn, and Hearthfire – and the Nintendo-exclusive content already seen in the Switch 1 versions of the RPG (The Legend of Zelda-themed Master Sword, Champion's Tunic, and Hylian Shield), the Switch 2 version of Skyrim also comes with all the performance boosts you'd expect.

