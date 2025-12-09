10 predictions for The Game Awards 2025: Half-Life 3, Resident Evil Requiem, and more on Steam Machine please and thank you

Making educated guesses about The Game Awards 2025 requires delicately balancing wishful thinking and facts. This year, there happens to be a lot of crossover between the two.

I'm going to cast the die and make 10 predictions based on all the internet chatter I’ve been seeing about Thursday’s event, all qualified by research and the most likely scenarios with that in mind. 2026 is shaping up to be a huge one for new games of all shapes and sizes, with GTA 6, Fable, and a handful of upcoming Xbox Series X games still yet to receive an official release date, so it’s obvious I’m expecting to see a ton of announcements. Atop that, though, there's lots of whisperings I'm hearing about unannounced titles, sneaky hints from presenter Geoff Keighley, and wildcard wishlist items that actually don't feel so wild after such a stacked year. On that note, let's start with my first TGA 2025 prediction…

10. Geoff Keighley’s mystery statue will turn out to be a Half Life 3 announcement

When Geoff shared a mysterious image on Twitter last week, seeming to depict an intricately carved statue standing in the middle of a desert, everyone seemed to leap to every conclusion possible. Some draw links between the armor and that of characters in Sony Santa Monica’s God of War series, others insist that it must be an Elder Scrolls 6 clue, but I’m firmly on Team Half-Life 3 with this one.



Rumors of its existence have been rife in recent months, especially off the back of the Steam Machine’s impending return following the initial attempt by Valve a decade ago. Half-Life 3 could make for an excellent launch title for this second generation of the console-like mini PC. My next prediction hinges on that very topic.

9. We'll get a Steam Machine price reveal

(Image credit: Valve)

Valve announced that a new edition of the Steam Machine is coming in 2026, and its specs put it in line with a PS5 in terms of frame rate and performance. One crucial piece of intel is still at large right now, though: how much one of these bad boys is going to set back your wallet. It’s hard to gauge right now, with the device supposedly cheaper than a high-end PC but still pricier than a console according to analyst estimates — but perhaps The Game Awards will clear that up for us soon.

8. Capcom will unveil the identity of Resident Evil Requiem's second protagonist

(Image credit: Capcom)

Look, I've been saying this since the game was revealed at Summer Game Fest, but Capcom has spent the past five months swerving questions on whether a certain Raccoon City hero will be making an appearance in Resident Evil Requiem, and that has always felt like tacit confirmation to me. It's no wonder that Leon getting a reveal at The Game Awards is one of the hottest rumors around, especially since we now have confirmation that the game is going to be showing something off that same evening. Paired with a sneak peek at the decidedly RER2-looking third-person gunplay earlier last week, courtesy of known Resi pundit DuskGolem on Twitter, it's safe to say I am prepared to be vindicated by my firm assertion that Leon will, in fact, show up in Requiem alongside Grace.

There's also the fact that a recent GameStop storefront leak has revealed more details about the steelbook physical editions of the game, with mention of "cosmetics for [Resident Evil 8 protagonist Ethan's daughter] Rosemary Winters". The description has since been edited, so I'm holding out hope that these might be alternative skins for Grace Ashcroft rather than confirmation of Rose being in the game herself, but it looks pretty certain that we'll be finding out more about the RE9 steelbook and that mystery second protagonist at The Game Awards after all.

7. Hideo Kojima will show off OD – and maybe drop a release window

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

I'd be surprised if Kojima himself isn't in attendance, especially with Death Stranding 2: On The Beach nominated for multiple Game Awards this year, which makes me confident that OD (aka Overdose) news is incoming.



The mysterious upcoming horror game is already looking and sounding incredible, with early clips featuring hyper realistic graphics and spine-tingling performances from its star-studded cast. Kojima gave us our latest sneak peek just a few months ago, and I'll bet there's more where that came from. It might be too soon to hope for a firm release date, but I'll be happy with a ballpark figure at this point.

6. The future of Assassin's Creed will start to take shape

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

With Assassin's Creed Shadows' launch now almost 10 months behind us, it's high time Ubisoft gave us a closer look at the upcoming Assassin's Creed games we know about yet have little intel on. Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe is supposed to be next up to the plate, last seen years ago when a cryptic teaser trailer led many of us (myself included) to the firm belief that something witchy this way comes.



Meanwhile, confirmation of remakes in the works at Ubisoft has stoked hopes for a Black Flag remaster to also be on the way, with one determined investigator having rifled through Steam's backend files to suggest that it could come as soon as March. There's definitely something brewing over at Ubisoft, and it sounds like Thursday might bring at least a few of them into the light...

5. Fable will come out of hiding