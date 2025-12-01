Valve still won't say how much the Steam Machine will cost, so tech experts made their own version and estimate a $700 price

Valve's new Steam Machine is set to release at some point next year, but we still don't know one major detail about it – the price. Tech experts have now tried piecing together their own version of the hardware to see how much it could end up coming to, and it's mercifully lower than some analysts have predicted.

As spotted by VGC , YouTube channel Linus Tech Tips (led by Linus Sebastian) has released a new video (below) in which he and his team piece together different PC parts, all picked out to be as close in specification as possible to those that Valve has revealed will be going into the Steam Machine. While they can't get a perfect match every single time, the process still allows them to put together a rough estimate of both the hardware's potential performance and its price.

After picking out everything from a CPU, to a GPU, controller, case, and SSD, it's estimated that based on the lowest historical prices for each different part, the whole thing could be made for $602. However, looking at the current market conditions, still using the cheapest sources, it'd instead come to $910.