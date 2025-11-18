Steam Machine price "will not be cheap," with analysts predicting anywhere between the "mid-five hundreds" and $1,000, as Valve "can basically do what it wants"

Whether you consider it a living room PC or a "console that refuses to admit it's a console," there's no doubt that Valve's new Steam Machine is going to be a big deal when it launches early next year, but just how highly it sells will probably depend on its price – something Valve hasn't yet announced. We asked a number of games industry analysts how much they expect the hardware to cost, and while estimations vary, it sounds like "it will not be cheap."

An analyst with a slightly more favorable prediction for our bank balances is Joost van Dreunen, an NYU Stern School of Business professor and the former CEO of SuperData Research, a games market research firm, who reckons that "the Steam Machine is priced to sit right between a console and a PC." As far as the actual price tag goes, he expects that it could "cost around the mid-five hundreds, rising to the high-seven hundreds for more storage."

While this price would put it "shoulder-to-shoulder with PS5 and Xbox Series X on sticker price," van Dreunen notes that "the value proposition is different because you're effectively buying a living-room PC built around Steam, not a closed console. Valve is using console-like pricing to Trojan-horse SteamOS into the mainstream, which is the real long game."