Steam Machine price "will not be cheap," with analysts predicting anywhere between the "mid-five hundreds" and $1,000, as Valve "can basically do what it wants"

News
By published

But some think even Valve won't know what it wants to charge just yet

Steam Machine next to fish bowl.
(Image credit: Valve)

Whether you consider it a living room PC or a "console that refuses to admit it's a console," there's no doubt that Valve's new Steam Machine is going to be a big deal when it launches early next year, but just how highly it sells will probably depend on its price – something Valve hasn't yet announced. We asked a number of games industry analysts how much they expect the hardware to cost, and while estimations vary, it sounds like "it will not be cheap."

An analyst with a slightly more favorable prediction for our bank balances is Joost van Dreunen, an NYU Stern School of Business professor and the former CEO of SuperData Research, a games market research firm, who reckons that "the Steam Machine is priced to sit right between a console and a PC." As far as the actual price tag goes, he expects that it could "cost around the mid-five hundreds, rising to the high-seven hundreds for more storage."