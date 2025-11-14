"The real money isn’t in the box" - Analysts are torn on Steam Machine pricing, but I'm hopeful it won't be $1,000

As you'd absolutely expect, Steam Machine price predications are making the rounds following Valve's announcement. As an editor who's been on the ground for many major hardware launches, I have my own theories on how much the storefront giant will want for its wee console rival. However, some experts are fearful that it could cost up to $1,000, largely thanks to the current economic climate.

The $1,000 Steam Machine guesstimation comes from Michael Futter, founder of video game consultancy firm F-Squared (via Ars Technica). The analyst predicts that players should brace for a “hefty price tag” that will start at $799 for the base 512GB box and reach up to a grand for a model with 2TB storage. This theory is corroborated by David Cole, CEO of the research firm DFC Intelligence, who estimates the price range will be between $800-$1,000.

I'm not convinced that's the price tag Valve will actually aim for, and Cole does say that the hardware maker will likely seek “very low margins." That's based on the assumption that the gaming PC titan isn't considering taking a loss on the system, though, something Superdata Research founder Joost Van Dreunen believes could help the box hit as low as $549.

(Image credit: Valve)

“Just like Sony and Microsoft, the real money isn’t in the box, it’s in the ecosystem you enter once you buy it,” says Van Dreunen. This is a reference to the fact that consoles like PS5 and Xbox Series X are initially sold at a loss to encourage players to their respective platforms.

The expert caveats this by saying, “To me, the question isn’t whether Valve can afford to eat margin. It’s whether they want the SteamOS footprint to grow fast enough to justify it. … Strategically, this is about expanding the platform, not squeezing the hardware."

The idea of taking the hit to get the Steam Machine off the ground is backed up by Pitchbook's Eric Bellomo, who believes Valve “could use this hardware as a loss leader to expand the Steam ecosystem.” The senior analyst does admit that “Sony’s adoption of premium pricing underscores the need to maintaining profit margins and manage supply chain inflation, though Valve has breathing room as a private company.”

Steam Hardware Announcement - YouTube Watch On

Bellomo's take on Steam Machine pricing actually aligns with my own, as Valve's choice of specs feels like it'll slot nicely between the Xbox Series X and PS5 Pro. That would suggest the mini gaming PC will start at $549, matching the Steam Deck OLED and potentially using the same scaling range with a 1TB version at $649 and 2TB model maintaining the trend at $749.

The ultimate issue here is that tech prices are increasing sporadically, thanks to fresh US tariffs impacting end costs and increasing demand for components like RAM and storage. I suspect those two factors are the reason we didn't get an official MSRP as part of the initial unveiling, as just like with the Nintendo Switch 2 launch earlier this year, Valve will want to dial in pricing just right before locking in.

There are a few things that could ensure Valve succeeds in picking an approachable Steam Machine price point. The first is the specs themselves, as the company has opted for an older AMD chipset that's comparable to the Radeon RX 7600 in terms of graphical performance. The "semi-custom" part of the architecture used will likely lend itself to AI core features that will allow for a 4K 60fps experience closer to the PS5 Pro, all while avoiding costs of going for a more expensive off-the-shelf newcomer.

(Image credit: Valve)

This may sound silly, but Valve has likely developed a manufacturing strategy as a result of creating its best gaming handheld contender. Both devices are completely different beasts, but not having to include a screen or even integrate controls with the new box leaves wiggle room for higher cost components within the Steam Machine compared to the Steam Deck.