Bethesda's Fallout Day stream reveals Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, confirms the 2015 RPG is coming to Switch 2, and no New Vegas remake, but here's a collectors bundle instead

Bethesda Game Studios is celebrating Fallout Day, as today, October 23, is the date in the Fallout universe where the Great War that destroyed the world took place (not until 2077 though). And to celebrate this horrific world-changing event that birthed the nuclear wastelands, Bethesda hosted a stream to announce new Fallout news.

First off was Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary this year. This edition of the game comes with all of the DLC and 150 bits of Creation Club content included, with Creations – seen in Starfield and Skyrim – being introduced into the game too. Most importantly, it was confirmed that Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, marking the series' debut on Nintendo if you ignore Fallout Shelter and the Vault Boy Mii costume in Smash Bros.

Bethesda also confirmed that Fallout 76 will be getting PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions finally in early 2026. The stream revealed more details about the upcoming Burning Springs update, with Walton Goggins' The Ghoul appearing as part of its new bounty hunting missions. Meanwhile, Fallout Shelter is introducing seasonal content which adds limited-time Vaults to the game.

Fallout 4 isn't the only game celebrating an anniversary this year, either. The best Fallout game, Fallout: New Vegas, turns 15 this year, and Bethesda is releasing a new collector's edition of the game which comes with a bunch of collectables like patches, a vault boy pin, Doc Mitchell's cards from the intro to the game, and a 8 inch PVC statue of the Securitron, Victor. It's no remake, but hey, at least the RPG is getting some love.

Unfortunately Fallout 5 was nowhere to be seen, it should be after The Elder Scrolls 6 on the list of upcoming Bethesda games, so sometime in the 2040's should be about right?

