Bethesda's Fallout Day stream reveals Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition, confirms the 2015 RPG is coming to Switch 2, and no New Vegas remake, but here's a collectors bundle instead

Also, current-gen versions of Fallout 76 are coming next year

Bethesda's Fallout Day stream revealed a ton of new Fallout news, including PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Fallout 76 and Fallout 4 for Nintendo Switch 2.

Bethesda Game Studios is celebrating Fallout Day, as today, October 23, is the date in the Fallout universe where the Great War that destroyed the world took place (not until 2077 though). And to celebrate this horrific world-changing event that birthed the nuclear wastelands, Bethesda hosted a stream to announce new Fallout news.

First off was Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition to celebrate the game's 10th anniversary this year. This edition of the game comes with all of the DLC and 150 bits of Creation Club content included, with Creations – seen in Starfield and Skyrim – being introduced into the game too. Most importantly, it was confirmed that Fallout 4 Anniversary Edition will arrive on Nintendo Switch 2 in 2026, marking the series' debut on Nintendo if you ignore Fallout Shelter and the Vault Boy Mii costume in Smash Bros.

