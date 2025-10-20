Bethesda's Fallout bundle is 70% off and gets you every main Fallout game and all DLC for $43 in one of the best Steam RPG deals of the season

It's an early Christmas for RPG heads, particularly those with an appreciation for Bethesda games, as Steam has discounted the Fallout Franchise Bundle by 71%.

The big Fallout bundle includes the RPG that started it all: 1997's Fallout, as well as Fallout 2, Fallout Tactics, Fallout 3, Fallout: New Vegas, Fallout 4, and Fallout 76. You also get every DLC released for all of those games, totaling more than 15 bonus packs.

The standard retail price tag for the bundle is $147.94, but it's not uncommon to see 20% discounts here and there. Right now, however, it's available at 71% off its normal price, knocking the bundle's cost all the way down to $43.56.

The pre-Fallout 3 Fallout games were a little before my time, and I've never taken the time to go back and play them, so this could be a good opportunity to catch up on the series' origins while we wait for Fallout 5... or the heat death of the universe, whichever comes first.

Seriously, we're probably going to be waiting quite a while for Fallout 5. BGS is working on The Elder Scrolls 6 right now, with the most optimistic possible release date falling sometime in 2026, and lord only knows how long it'll take from pre-production to shipping with Fallout 5, realistically placing the sequel's launch sometime in the 2030s.

Thankfully, it does seem like Fallout 5 is next up on the list of upcoming Bethesda games, so there's some hope we'll all live to see the day it comes out.