Mass Effect 5 is going to release "a long time" after Dragon Age: The Veilguard because BioWare has become a "one project studio," veteran suggests

Former BioWare executive producer Mark Darrah, who was at the famed studio for more than two decades while running the Dragon Age franchise, has suggested that Mass Effect 5 might actually benefit from being the only game on the developer's plate even if it means the gap between BioWare releases is longer.

For years, BioWare juggled multiple projects at the same time. The original Mass Effect, Sonic Chronicles: The Dark Brotherhood, and Dragon Age: Origins were all in different stages of production concurrently, for example, and the studio continued with that structure of having developers go back and forth between games up until, well, now.

Executive producer Mike Gamble even recently stated "the team is heads-down and focused exclusively on Mass Effect" since they "have a lot of universe to cover, lots of features to build, and lots of romances to figure out" - and, presumably, not enough bandwidth to cover a second game anyway.