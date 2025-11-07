Fans find Mass Effect 5 art of a Krogan civil war hidden in BioWare's N7 Day post, studio lead says "I want you to see stuff. But it's not the time…yet"

"Has it been years since announce? Yes. Have we been busy? Yes. Are we NOW 100% on mass effect? Also yes"

Mass Effect 5
(Image credit: BioWare)

BioWare made it pretty clear that there was a secret lingering in its N7 Day celebrations, and fans have finally figured out the hidden message. The result? A piece of concept art teasing a Krogan civil war. That's a bounty for lore nerds, but for people who wanted to see a little more of the actual video game part of Mass Effect 5, today's news has been a bit of a disappointment. According to executive producer Mike Gamble, though, it simply isn't yet time to show more of the RPG.

"For everyone yelling at me because we didn’t use N7 Day to provide a whole bunch of info…" Gamble laments in a tweet. "I mean, I get it. I’m a fan too. I want you to see stuff. But it’s not the time…yet. Has it been years since announce? Yes. Have we been busy? Yes. Are we NOW 100% on mass effect? Also yes"

