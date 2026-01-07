That Mass Effect 3 scene with Garrus, you know the one, made Shepard actor Jennifer Hale "break" because it took her "by surprise": "I was like no, no, no, Shepard doesn't cry"

When it comes to heartbreaking moments in Mass Effect, the number one spot will always belong to the exit of Dr. Mordin Solus. But in second place is Garrus and Shepard’s promise to each other before heading to war against the Reapers, a scene so poignant, it almost made Jennifer Hale break down.

She recalls doing the scene for the Behind the Voice podcast, mentioning that it's the time during her tenure voicing the female Commander Shepard where the emotions started catching up to her. "The goodbye scene with Garrus kicked me hard," she says.

"90% of the work – maybe 85% now – is cold reading. I've never seen a line until I say it," she continues. "That scene with Garrus took me by surprise. I saw it, and I was like, 'Oh – oh…' And as I was doing it, I was starting to break, I was starting to cry, and I was like, 'No, no, no!'"