Asked if Commander Shepard will return in Mass Effect 5, actor Jennifer Hale has "no idea," but if you ask BioWare nicely, maybe the devs will listen: "I would love it"

As development of Mass Effect 5 continues, there's one important question we're all asking: Will the cast include another Krogan as cool as Wrex? The second, of course, is will Commander Shepard make a return. Jennifer Hale, the beloved voice of the female Shepard, is keen to reprise the role.

"I have no idea," Hale tells the Behind the Voice podcast about whether Shepherd is lined up for the next game. "This is what I say to fans: If you want Shepard in the next game, please email them and tell them, because maybe they'll respond to that."

She reiterates that she doesn't know anything about a prospective Shepard comeback, but she says "I would love it." A fifth mainline Mass Effect game was teased back at the 2020 The Game Awards, though the announcement was really just that, with no further details provided.