Asked if Commander Shepard will return in Mass Effect 5, actor Jennifer Hale has "no idea," but if you ask BioWare nicely, maybe the devs will listen: "I would love it"

The long-awaited sequel remains in development

As development of Mass Effect 5 continues, there's one important question we're all asking: Will the cast include another Krogan as cool as Wrex? The second, of course, is will Commander Shepard make a return. Jennifer Hale, the beloved voice of the female Shepard, is keen to reprise the role.

"I have no idea," Hale tells the Behind the Voice podcast about whether Shepherd is lined up for the next game. "This is what I say to fans: If you want Shepard in the next game, please email them and tell them, because maybe they'll respond to that."

