Commander Shephard actor would love to return in Mass Effect 5 to play "anyone," not just FemShep – but BioWare hasn't picked up the phone

Prolific video game actor Jennifer Hale - who's been in everything from Bayonetta 3 to Halo - has said she'd return to Mass Effect almost instantaneously should developer BioWare ask her to.

As one of the two actors to bring Mass Effect's Commander Shepard to life, Hale obviously had a big hand in making the character and the trilogy as a whole so special, but it seems the iconic series had just as big an impact on her as it did on the fan base.

Speaking to IGN, 'FemShep' said she "would be there before they [BioWare] finish the sentence," even though the famed studio hasn't picked up the phone to call her just yet.

Mass Effect 5, or whatever it ends up being called, is obviously in development right now, but the ending of the initial trilogy makes it a bit hard to simply return to Shepard. One possible finale does show our Commander battered but still breathing under rubble - though another theory points to a possible connection to Mass Effect Andromeda, which was set hundreds of years after Shepard's first adventure.

Still, that doesn't rule out Jennifer Hale's comeback to the universe, as she said she'd play "anyone." Krogan, hologram, bug, rotting corpse - it's all fair play. "I love that universe. I'm ready. Anytime."

"Everyone out there, the more you tell them what you want, maybe the likelier it is that it'll happen," she said, calling on fans to also poke BioWare about it.

Earlier in the year, we learned that the next Mass Effect was "still in pre-production" amid more layoffs at the studio. Things haven't gotten any more optimistic since, as EA is taking on $20 billion in debt to help fund a $55 billion buyout to private equity firms, meaning the publisher might probably cut corners somewhere. Here's hoping the developers stay unaffected through it all.

