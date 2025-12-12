Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic looks like the KOTOR 3 I've waited 20 years for, and the original RPG's director is returning to lead it

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was the first major announcement for The Game Awards 2025, and it's a doozy. A brand-new single-player action-RPG led by Casey Hudson, director of the original Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, this looks to be a proper follow-up to the game that introduced a generation of Star Wars fans to the joys of RPGs – myself included.

The brief teaser trailer shows a group of characters landing on a planet, led by what's eventually revealed to be a Jedi, igniting a blue lightsaber to confront an unseen threat.

This story is developing.