Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic looks like the KOTOR 3 I've waited 20 years for, and the original RPG's director is returning to lead it
The Game Awards opened with a massive bit of news for Star Wars fans
Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic was the first major announcement for The Game Awards 2025, and it's a doozy. A brand-new single-player action-RPG led by Casey Hudson, director of the original Knights of the Old Republic and the Mass Effect trilogy, this looks to be a proper follow-up to the game that introduced a generation of Star Wars fans to the joys of RPGs – myself included.
The brief teaser trailer shows a group of characters landing on a planet, led by what's eventually revealed to be a Jedi, igniting a blue lightsaber to confront an unseen threat.
This story is developing.
Dustin Bailey joined the GamesRadar team as a Staff Writer in May 2022, and is currently based in Missouri. He's been covering games (with occasional dalliances in the worlds of anime and pro wrestling) since 2015, first as a freelancer, then as a news writer at PCGamesN for nearly five years. His love for games was sparked somewhere between Metal Gear Solid 2 and Knights of the Old Republic, and these days you can usually find him splitting his entertainment time between retro gaming, the latest big action-adventure title, or a long haul in American Truck Simulator.
