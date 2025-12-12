Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic trailer "echoes" Knights of the Old Republic "nearly 2 decades later," Mass Effect lead says, and that beloved RPG "is the reason I came to BioWare"

BioWare executive producer Michael Gamble has expressed his excitement at seeing former Mass Effect lead Casey Hudson leading up a new Star Wars RPG.

It's been over two decades since Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and its sequel were released, and we're finally getting our third entry… sort of. Being revealed during The Game Awards 2025 , director of the original KOTOR – and later, the Mass Effect trilogy – Hudson is returning to the series to direct Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic , which is a spiritual successor to BioWare and Obsidian's all-timer RPGs (the first of which has a remake in development hell for good measure).

Gamble, who is currently leading up development of the next Mass Effect game at BioWare, has reacted to the news on Twitter, saying that the original Knights of the Old Republic is "the reason I came to BioWare." Gamble joined the studio as a project manager on Mass Effect 2, most recently being an executive producer on Dragon Age: The Veilguard.

KOTOR is the reason i came to BioWare. This trailer echoes it nearly 2 decades later. Fuck yeah, @CaseyDHudson . You got this, man. https://t.co/wN8rhurwDGDecember 12, 2025

Gamble continues: "This trailer echoes it nearly 2 decades later." He adds: "Fuck yeah, @CaseyDHudson. You got this, man."

Unfortunately – much like with the new Mass Effect game – outside of a gorgeous-looking CG trailer, there isn't much info about Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic at this point in time.

Even though I took psychic damage every time I saw the numbers 2027 during The Game Awards – like with the new Mega Man game , speaking of dormant series – the fact that this didn't even have a vague year tells me that we'll probably be waiting for a while for Fate of the Old Republic. But hopefully Hudson's return to the director's chair for the first time in about a decade and a half lives up to his outstanding pedigree.

