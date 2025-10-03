Knights of the Old Republic remake screenshots surface from the scrapped original version of the troubled Star Wars RPG that's somehow still in development

Sadly, it remains anybody's guess when we'll know anything substantial about the long-gestating Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake. In the meantime, dribs and drabs of the version originally developed by Aspyr, before it was cancelled, continue to surface.

The latest is a small treasure trove of screenshots showcasing some weapons from a galaxy far, far away, as well as a brief glimpse of gameplay. In fact, much of what we can see is tied to the single sliver of in-game work, involving the classic Vibroblade.

The image of gameplay shows a character holding a Vibroblade in a vector map with some stairs leading upward. The HUD and most of the design elements are rudimentary. Only the weapon has any genuine texturing to it.

Other pictures provide close-ups of the sword, giving us a strong idea of the level of detail that went into the project at Aspyr. The remaining mock-ups include two blasters, a toolkit, and some environmental objects to be strewn around the map.

According to a report from MP1st, they come from the portfolio of a former artist at Aspyr. This developer worked at the studio until 2022, during which time they would’ve definitely been present for at least some of the KoToR work that went on.

The remake was originally announced back in 2021, before it was reported that the game had changed hands and moved over to Saber Interactive. Updates have been thin on the ground since, with the occasional titbit from when it was in Aspyr's hands. We'll keep you posted if and when things progress.

