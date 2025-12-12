29 years of RPGs later, Larian CEO declares "this is the Divinity we've always wanted to make and you're going to have loads of fun with it"

Christmas has come early this year with The Game Awards, arguably standing as one of the most impressive gaming events of 2025, with its big reveals – one of which was Divinity, a stunning new RPG underway from Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian Studios.

It turns out that The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley's cryptic teaser wasn't a sign of any Half-Life 3 news, Diablo 4 DLC, a new God of War game, or trailer for The Elder Scrolls 6. The strange structure he had posted was the Hellstone, and it's straight out of Divinity, the unexpected game (no, not Divinity: Original Sin 3) Larian Studios unveiled last night. It's nothing short of downright exciting – especially after what devs have shared since.

Not only has studio lead Swen Vincke dubbed Divinity "our biggest, most ambitious RPG yet" following The Game Awards, but he also shares in a recent press release that it's the "beginning" of something new – something that sounds massive. "Despite our long history with the series, this is our first game entitled 'Divinity,'" admits Vincke. "We're ready to bring everything we've done previously into one place."

Divinity - Cinematic Announcement Trailer - YouTube Watch On

He continues, explaining that this new Divinity is the one Larian Studios has always hoped to create: "This marks the beginning of something with more breadth, depth, and intimacy than anything we've created before. We've been building toward this moment ever since we took our fate into our own hands. This is the Divinity we've always wanted to make, and you're going to have loads of fun with it." As a Baldur's Gate 3 fan myself, I'm sure I will.

It helps that the older Divinity games are genre gems, too – although, thankfully, the new RPG should be enjoyable by both newcomers and longtime stans alike. The presser describes it as "a brand-new game," albeit one that doesn't require any experience with previous Larian Studios titles. Folks who have engaged with Divinity: Original Sin or its sequel will, however, "enjoy greater understanding and continuity."

I personally can't wait to dive into Divinity, but I do still wonder what the team's other project could be, codenamed Excalibur, with Vincke joking last year that he's still trying to "figure out what the hell it is." Fingers crossed, both games will be bangers.

