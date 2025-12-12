Larian and Baldur's Gate 3 boss Swen Vincke says Divinity is "our biggest, most ambitious RPG yet," and "I don’t think I've ever been so nervous about an announcement"

While it isn't exactly what fans were expecting, Larian Studios is returning to Divinity in a big way. Rather than Divinity: Original Sin 3, the Baldur's Gate 3 team is working on a new RPG just called Divinity (it's cleaner).

According to studio head Swen Vincke it will be the "biggest most ambitious RPG yet" from Larian. He posted on Twitter saying, "I don't think I've ever been so nervous about an announcement".

Divinity World Premiere Trailer from The Game Awards 2025 - YouTube Watch On

That nervousness makes sense considering, in the lead-up to The Game Awards, internet sleuths were already theorizing that Larian would appear with some news. Much of that suspicion was due to the mysterious stone structure first seen in the desert, and then in LA in front of The Game Awards' location. While people suggested Diablo and even Half Life 3 as the secret behind the statue, the prevailing theory was that it had something to do with Divinity: Original Sin 3. That isn't technically the case, since we now know the game is just Divinity... but still.

Turns out, according to Larian's publishing lead Michael Douse, the mysterious statue is called the Hellstone and is meant to be a physical monument for the international teams and larger community of Larian to gather around.



"We wanted people to get excited for the next big game on their list, and we wanted to do it in a way that employed skill & craft, by hand, to drive people outside to see it, and to talk about it," Douse says.



From a studio that has constantly pushed the idea of games as a craft and artform, the statue is a great physical reminder of that stance. Even when they do a game announcement Larian really goes above and beyond.



As a far as first impressions go, Divinity couldn't have made a better one.



Larian publishing chief says "there aren't currently any plans for a new Divinity Original Sin 3 game" as trademarks matching The Game Awards tease point to Divinity revival.