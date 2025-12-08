Lords of the Fallen boss says the viral Game Awards teaser isn't pointing to the Soulslike RPG's sequel, but "devs are praying" it's something from FromSoftware

Folks, we can cross off yet another game from the list of things that The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley may or may not be teasing with his mysterious statue, as Lords of the Fallen studio's CEO denies it pointing to CI Games' upcoming Soulslike sequel.

As we get ready for The Game Awards later this week, the internet has been flooded with speculation over what Keighley might be hinting at. Ever since he shared a picture of some kind of door-like statue (starring a bunch of skeletons) with the words "regal.inspiring.thickness," theories have been everywhere – a new God of War game, The Elder Scrolls 6 , Diablo 4 DLC, you name it. All three of those ideas have seemingly been shut down in one way or another , so what remains?

Well, thanks to another tease, some began to wonder if it could be Lords of the Fallen 2. A few days ago, The Game Awards Twitter account replied to Keighley's original statue post, writing : "The [blank] are silent. [blank] bleeds. New [blank] stir." On the same day, the official Lords of the Fallen account shared a new tweet hyping up its upcoming sequel – which was officially unveiled at Gamescom 2025 – saying : "Something stirs within…" Combined with the Soulslike's aesthetic matching the vibes of the statue, it suddenly seemed very reasonable that the two could be connected. "So is it Lords of the Fallen 2, or just a coincidence?" one fan asked .

Coincidence it is, apparently. "Flattered so many think we’re behind that statue," CI Games CEO Marek Tymiński states on Twitter. "Can confirm it's not us, we're just as hyped as you are."

The Lords of the Fallen team has their own hopes for the statue teaser, too, and apparently have their fingers crossed that it could be a game from the Dark Souls and Elden Ring developer FromSoftware. "Devs are praying it's something FROM," Tymiński says. "Huge respect to them and we dream of reaching that level one day."

Even if Keighley's statue isn't related to CI Games' upcoming action RPG, Tymiński notes that "big news" is still "coming for both Lords of the Fallen and Lords 2," adding: "We've listened. Soon it's time to reveal." When "soon" is is another matter, but for now, at least we can busy ourselves wondering what on earth Keighley might be planning to unveil at The Game Awards. Bloodborne 2, anyone?

