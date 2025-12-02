We can apparently cross God of War and Diablo 4 DLC off the list of things The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley could be teasing, and I'm sure The Elder Scrolls 6 fans are feeling very normal about that
What could the mysterious statue be teasing?
The plot thickens around The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley's mysterious teaser that had The Elder Scrolls 6, Half-Life 3, God of War hopefuls and more all convinced that they could see a long-awaited announcement at this month's awards show, as we now apparently know two things he isn't hinting at.
After making Half-Life fans go feral over his singular wishlisted Steam game, Keighley took to Twitter over the weekend to share an image of a door-like structure, surrounded by carvings of skeletons, a bear, and alligator, captioned: "regal.inspiring.thickness." This immediately prompted speculation – what could he be teasing? Could it be a game that's going to be shown at The Game Awards? Well, if it is, it's definitely not a God of War-related announcement.
That's according to Cory Barlog, creative director for God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarok. As highlighted on Twitter by content creator MBG, Barlog shut down speculation himself during a