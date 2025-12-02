We can apparently cross God of War and Diablo 4 DLC off the list of things The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley could be teasing, and I'm sure The Elder Scrolls 6 fans are feeling very normal about that

The plot thickens around The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley's mysterious teaser that had The Elder Scrolls 6 , Half-Life 3, God of War hopefuls and more all convinced that they could see a long-awaited announcement at this month's awards show, as we now apparently know two things he isn't hinting at.

After making Half-Life fans go feral over his singular wishlisted Steam game , Keighley took to Twitter over the weekend to share an image of a door-like structure, surrounded by carvings of skeletons, a bear, and alligator, captioned: "regal.inspiring.thickness." This immediately prompted speculation – what could he be teasing? Could it be a game that's going to be shown at The Game Awards? Well, if it is, it's definitely not a God of War-related announcement.