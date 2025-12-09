Larian publishing chief says "there aren't currently any plans for a new Divinity Original Sin 3 game" as trademarks matching The Game Awards tease point to Divinity revival

Baldur's Gate 3 developer and RPG powerhouse Larian Studios may be facing a war on two fronts today. Ahead of The Game Awards, the PlayStation Store seemingly leaked a current-gen upgrade of Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition. Additionally, new European trademarks also indicate a more substantial reveal for the Divinity series that lines up with The Game Awards' mysterious statue.

Game data account PlayStation Game Size flagged a new PS5-native version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition on Twitter earlier today, prompting a post from Larian publishing head Michael Douse. "Hey we weren't meant to announce that yet," he said cheekily.

This news naturally sparked hopes for Divinity: Original Sin 3, one of many potential projects fans dreamed up after the success of Baldur's Gate 3 and Larian's confirmation that it has a few irons in the fire that aren't Baldur's Gate 4.

Responding to one hopeful fan on Twitter, Douse said, "There aren't currently any plans for a new Divinity Original Sin 3 game but once we are ready to show what we've been working on we will."

Fans are extra hungry for DOS3 after new trademarks (spotted by MP1st) which feature imagery that lines up with the statue that Geoff Keighley has summoned in the Mojave Desert to inject hype into Thursday's The Game Awards showcase. It may or may not be "a new Divinity Original Sin 3 game," but there are convincing signs of a new Divinity something, and this would be a lot of noise to make for a mere upgrade.

EUIOP trademarks 019288427, 019288404, and 019288420 were all filed Tuesday and attached to representative ID 26588, or IHDE & PARTNER RECHTSANWÄLTE – a German law firm that, according to its English website, "specializes in providing legal advice to technology and media companies and their customers" and has expertise in "Computer & Video Games". This same firm previously handled Europe trademarks for Larian, including several related to Divinity.

Of the three new trademarks, 019288427 is perhaps the most convincing, even if 019288420 is literally just the Divinity logo. The former includes artwork which is a dead ringer for The Game Awards statue, tendrils and all (embedded below for comparison).

Mp1st report: New Divinity Trademark Uncovered as New Icon Matches Statue https://t.co/z6D8dFtjuH pic.twitter.com/KQltlluXvsDecember 9, 2025

This filing, like the other two trademarks, is also classified under (among others) class 9, which includes "Computer game programs; video game software; computer and video game software for use on wireless devices".

Contain your speculation and excitement for the moment. This is solid evidence, but nothing explicitly says Divinity: Original Sin 3. The specificity of Original Sin is doing some heavy lifting here, as the Divinity games started with Divine Divinity in 2002 before Original Sin took over in 2014. There's a chance Douse is just being coy and semantical about a threequel under NDA, but he seemed very careful with his wording, so there may be a better chance we get a Divinity something that isn't another Original Sin. As it happens, we haven't seen a game that's just called Divinity.

Larian said in May that it's "too early to tell" if Larian's next RPG will be a new Divinity game.