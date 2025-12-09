Larian publishing chief says "there aren't currently any plans for a new Divinity Original Sin 3 game" as trademarks matching The Game Awards tease point to Divinity revival

News
By published

How very specific of you Larian

Divinity Original Sin 2 skeleton mage curling fingers
(Image credit: Larian Studios)

Baldur's Gate 3 developer and RPG powerhouse Larian Studios may be facing a war on two fronts today. Ahead of The Game Awards, the PlayStation Store seemingly leaked a current-gen upgrade of Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition. Additionally, new European trademarks also indicate a more substantial reveal for the Divinity series that lines up with The Game Awards' mysterious statue.

Game data account PlayStation Game Size flagged a new PS5-native version of Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition on Twitter earlier today, prompting a post from Larian publishing head Michael Douse. "Hey we weren't meant to announce that yet," he said cheekily.

EUIOP trademarks 019288427, 019288404, and 019288420 were all filed Tuesday and attached to representative ID 26588, or IHDE & PARTNER RECHTSANWÄLTE – a German law firm that, according to its English website, "specializes in providing legal advice to technology and media companies and their customers" and has expertise in "Computer & Video Games". This same firm previously handled Europe trademarks for Larian, including several related to Divinity.

This filing, like the other two trademarks, is also classified under (among others) class 9, which includes "Computer game programs; video game software; computer and video game software for use on wireless devices".

Contain your speculation and excitement for the moment. This is solid evidence, but nothing explicitly says Divinity: Original Sin 3. The specificity of Original Sin is doing some heavy lifting here, as the Divinity games started with Divine Divinity in 2002 before Original Sin took over in 2014. There's a chance Douse is just being coy and semantical about a threequel under NDA, but he seemed very careful with his wording, so there may be a better chance we get a Divinity something that isn't another Original Sin. As it happens, we haven't seen a game that's just called Divinity.

Larian said in May that it's "too early to tell" if Larian's next RPG will be a new Divinity game.

Austin Wood
Austin Wood
Senior writer

Austin has been a game journalist for 12 years, having freelanced for the likes of PC Gamer, Eurogamer, IGN, Sports Illustrated, and more while finishing his journalism degree. He's been with GamesRadar+ since 2019. They've yet to realize his position is a cover for his career-spanning Destiny column, and he's kept the ruse going with a lot of news and the occasional feature, all while playing as many roguelikes as possible.