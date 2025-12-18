BioWare legend James Ohlen steps aside at studio headed up by Mass Effect veterans after reportedly deciding his work on sci-fi RPG Exodus "was complete"

22-year BioWare veteran and Baldur's Gate director James Ohlen will step aside from former Mass Effect leads' new sci-fi RPG Exodus ahead of its planned 2027 release.

A Bloomberg report indicates Archetype Entertainment studio lead Ohlen, according to parent company Hasbro's vice president of corporate communications Abby Hodes, "felt his work on the game was complete and that the polishing and tuning were in great hands with the team." While Exodus was first announced in 2023, Bloomberg confirms the futuristic bloodbath has been delayed multiple times.

Hodes explains that Ohlen will instead "shift his creative focus" to TTRPGs; he initially left BioWare in 2018 to co-found RPG book publisher Arcanum Worlds. Meanwhile, Hasbro will introduce ex-Blizzard lead Paul Della Bitta to lead its video game endeavors under D&D publisher Wizards of the Coast.

Archetype Entertainment currently lists an open position for senior producer, which its job description says requires "driving our first game to launch."

"We are building a development team with world-class talent to create a new science fiction universe for our first multiplatform roleplaying video game," the description says. "Our goal is to create the greatest story-driven roleplaying games in the world." Exodus, an interstellar adventure set 40,000 years in the monstrous future, does not yet have a firm release date.

"Crazy how between the trailer, the delay and now this," one person reacts on Reddit, "I went from being super excited for Exodus to not giving a shit all within a span of like a week."

