BioWare legend James Ohlen steps aside at studio headed up by Mass Effect veterans after reportedly deciding his work on sci-fi RPG Exodus "was complete"

News
By published

Exodus is due in 2027

Exodus screenshot
(Image credit: Archetype Games)

22-year BioWare veteran and Baldur's Gate director James Ohlen will step aside from former Mass Effect leads' new sci-fi RPG Exodus ahead of its planned 2027 release.

A Bloomberg report indicates Archetype Entertainment studio lead Ohlen, according to parent company Hasbro's vice president of corporate communications Abby Hodes, "felt his work on the game was complete and that the polishing and tuning were in great hands with the team." While Exodus was first announced in 2023, Bloomberg confirms the futuristic bloodbath has been delayed multiple times.