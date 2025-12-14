Mass Effect veterans "don't have plans to use generative AI for any element" of their sci-fi RPG Exodus, despite its Hollywood star's investment in the tech

News
By published

Matthew McConaughey's involvement with an AI company won't impact Exodus

Exodus screenshot
(Image credit: Archetype Games)

The upcoming sci-fi game from former Mass Effect veterans, called Exodus, isn't being made with any sort of generative AI tech for now, though the developer isn't opposed to changing its mind in the future.

Mass Effect veteran Chad Robertson, who's now the co-founder of Exodus studio Archetype, told Eurogamer "we don't have plans to use generative AI for any elements of it, but we reserve the right to change that if things require it to get the game at the quality that we need it, or the timeline or budget that we need."

Kaan Serin
Freelance contributor

Kaan freelances for various websites including Rock Paper Shotgun, Eurogamer, and this one, Gamesradar. He particularly enjoys writing about spooky indies, throwback RPGs, and anything that's vaguely silly. Also has an English Literature and Film Studies degree that he'll soon forget.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.