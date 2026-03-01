Princess Zelda actor thought Twilight Princess' version of Hylian was "so beautiful" so she "started practicing that over coffee" and is now fluent

Princess Zelda actor Patricia Summersett revealed that she is fluent in the Hylian alphabet featured in Twilight Princess.

The Legend of Zelda turned 40 this year, with the anniversary of the original game's release hitting on February 21. However, despite the legacy of the franchise and how story heavy each entry can be, it wasn't until over 30 years in that the titular princess was fully voice acted, with Summerset taking up the role in 2017's Breath of the Wild before reprising it for Tears of the Kingdom and multiple spinoffs (well, she was voice acted in the Zelda CD-I games too, but we're sticking to canon.)

Naturally, being the first to lend your voice to such an iconic character would be a lot of pressure, but Summerset nailed it, becoming a hit with fans with the series, and that may be down to how much prep she did for the role.

Speaking to IGN, Summerset mentioned that she sees a lot of cosplay of Twilight Princess versions of the characters at conventions and casually mentions she writes notes in Twilight Princess Hylian to fans, as if knowing that is a regular occurrence.

When pushed, Summerset explained, "It's something I did early on when I was recording [Breath of the Wild] and I was just starting to look through [series companion book] Hyrule Historia at the different versions of the languages from all the previous games." She explains that she didn't know what would be in Breath of the Wild, but that Twilight Princess Hylian was "so beautiful."

Summerset adds, "I thought I could probably learn those characters, which is essentially just the alphabet, and started practicing that over coffee. So now I can kind of write fluently and use it all the time." So if Nintendo ever gets around to a Twilight Princess remake, they know who to call.

