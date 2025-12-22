The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess fans finally complete years-long mission to fully decompile the GameCube version of the iconic RPG, and we can only guess a PC port isn't far off

The Legend of Zelda fans have fully decompiled Twilight Princess, opening things up for a potential PC fan port down the line.

Given the popularity of the decompile Ocarina of Time port Ship of Harkinian and decompile Majora's Mask port 2Ship2Harkinian, fans are understandably keen to get to work on the other 3D Zelda games. Lucky for them, as a ResetEra user has spotted, GameCube classic The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess is now 100% decompiled after over two years (with the earliest files on the GitHub being dated August 9, 2023).

One of the best trends of the 2020s for retro gaming has been fans' efforts in decompilation – a process which allows the game to be stripped back to its source code, which then creates the possibility for it to be tinkered with. The excellent Super Mario 64 PC port back in 2020 felt like a kicking-off point, and since, then we've gotten incredible ways to play other N64 classics like Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Majora's Mask – and even Xbox 360 games, with Sonic Unleashed arriving earlier this year.

Of course, a game being decompiled doesn't guarantee a PC port will happen. Mario Party 4 was decompiled earlier this year, and a PC version hasn't arrived yet. As one user in the Twilight Princess thread mentions, "One problem for GCN games atm is [that the] graphics translation layer for GCN/Wii games is incomplete."

Although, with a game as popular as Zelda: Twilight Princess, I imagine there are a lot more people interested in it than Mario Party, and in turn, there are more people to potentially get over that final hurdle of porting. So while, unfortunately, we don't know for sure that we'll get a Twilight Princess PC port in the near future, we can at least know it's now a possibility.

