Alan Wake 2 car and bicycle wheel cult stash puzzle solution

The Alan Wake 2 car and bike stash tasks you with solving another number puzzle to get the padlock code so you can loot the stash. This time, you've got to find out how many cars there are in a factory filled with 200 cars and bicycles with 754 wheels between them – not the kind of puzzle you expected in Alan Wake 2, I'm sure. Why the Cult of the Tree uses these algebra puzzles to seal their stashes I don't know, but I've figured out the answer to the car and bike stash in Alan Wake 2 to save you having to solve it yourself.

How to open the Alan Wake 2 car and bike stash and work out how many cars are in the factory (Image: © Remedy) The code you need to open the Alan Wake 2 car and bike stash is 1 7 7 as there are 177 cars in the factory. From this stash, I got shotgun shells, a flare, and a propane tank, all of which are useful things to have going into the Valhalla Nursing Home area, as there are quite a lot of deadly threats to face there. Since you won't find any more of these Alan Wake 2 stashes until after the nursing home area, this is a good opportunity to get some supplies for what's ahead.

Just like the Alan Wake 2 battery stash puzzle, figuring out the number of cars in this factory requires a bit of algebra. In short, if all 200 vehicles in the factory were cars, there would be 800 wheels. 800 – 754 = 46, which is the wheel difference created by some of the vehicles being bicycles and not cars. Divide 46 wheels by 2 to get 23 bicycles. Finally, 200 – 23 = 177, which is the number of cars. Here's the full proof of how I got the answer of 177:

The start of the puzzle explains that there are 200 vehicles in this factory, where vehicles refers to a mix of cars (c) and bicycles (b). Therefore, c + b = 200 Next, the question explains that each car has four wheels, each bike has two wheels, and there are 754 wheels in the factory. Therefore, 4c + 2b = 754 The question then asks how many cars there are, so using the above equations, we need to figure out the value of c. Start by rearranging the first equation then substitute it into the wheel equation to figure out the value of b:

c + b = 200

c = 200 - b



4c + 2b = 754

4(200-b) + 2b = 754

800 – 4b + 2b = 754

800 – 2b = 754

800 = 754 + 2b

2b = 46

b = 23 Substitute b into the original equation to get the answer: c = 200 – 23 = 177 Substitute it all into the wheel equation to check:

4(177) + 2(23) = 708 + 46 = 754

