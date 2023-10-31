How to get the Alan Wake 2 lighthouse key

The Alan Wake 2 lighthouse key allows you to get inside the Watery lighthouse to loot some supplies, but you need a key from the final cult stash. It's definitely worth checking out the lighthouse to get some supplies for the endgame of Alan Wake 2, but it does require quite a lot of effort to get and will come late in Saga's story. Here's what you need to do to get the lighthouse key in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 lighthouse key location

The lighthouse key is a guaranteed item in the final Alan Wake 2 stash you open. There are 22 in total, so whichever one ends up being the 22nd stash you open will contain the lighthouse key, regardless of where it is. If you've been opening them along the way of Saga's journey, it's likely that this will be the stash in the evidence room of the Sheriff's Station in Bright Falls. Obviously, it could be in a different stash you missed if you're mopping up loose ends in Saga's story before carrying on with the Alan Wake 2 come up with a new plan objective.

Once you've looted the lighthouse key, drive over to Watery, run west through the town, and head up the south cliff path to reach the lighthouse. Here you can use the key on the door and loot what's inside. I found two manuscript pages, a flashbang, a flare, two propane tanks, rifle ammo, shotgun ammo, and a trauma pad. There's also a blueprint for a machine probably designed by Ilmo Koskela called the Shadow Monster Light Ray 3000, which looks like it uses the lighthouse's beam to destroy the shadows from the Dark Place.

Unfortunately, not only does this machine not function nor do the blueprints serve any other purpose, but you also can't go up the lighthouse as the doorway has been filled with blocks. It just serves as effectively a bonus cult stash for you to loot that contains many more items than usual. Don't forget about the Alan Wake 2 nursery rhyme nearby too.



