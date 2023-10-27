How to find the Oceanview Hotel door code in Alan Wake 2

The Oceanview Hotel door code in Alan Wake 2 is stopping you from progressing through the Dark Place with our old pal Alan. Thankfully, the code isn't too well hidden and only requires some minor messing about with the lamp to access. You can also grab the Dark Place shotgun in Alan Wake 2 as well to give Alan a big advantage in the damage stacks. It's super easy to miss this too because the shotgun can only be reach in the opposite reality to where you can get the door code.

1. Find the Oceanview Hotel alternative entrance and note the signs (Image: © Remedy) Getting to the Oceanview Hotel alternative entrance is quite the trek in Alan Wake 2, and it's especially annoying that once you do get there, you're met with a code locking the damn door. However, there are hints as to how you'll find the passcode by the entrance itself. There are two signs noting that there's a new Oceanview cocktail on sale with arrows pointing in a vague direction in the opposite direction to the door itself. Now we just need to find the bar.

2. Find the bar by following the red carpet and turning on the lights (Image: © Remedy) Thankfully, the red carpet has been laid out for us, showing us the way to the bar. Follow the red carpet away from the Oceanview Hotel door and towards a pergola that's underneath a final Mirror Peak neon sign. You'll see a light flickering from within, so head towards it and use the lamp to bring the light here. If you need some light ammo, then you can go back to where you entered this area and grab it from there. Turning on the light will turn this bar from hollowed out shell to stocked and ready to party.

3. Take a look at the drinks menu on the back wall of the bar (Image: © Remedy) On the rear wall of the bar once you've got the lights on, you'll be able to see a bar menu that lists a number of cocktails - all of which seem pretty pricey to me, even for New York prices. But, the one to pay attention to is the aforementioned Oceanview Cocktail which is listed with a price of 25.50. It's more than a price, of course, as 2550 is the Oceanview Hotel door code. Don't forget to grab one of the more hidden Alan Wake 2 weapons as well in here, Alan's shotgun.

4. Go back to the Oceanview Hotel door and insert the code (Image: © Remedy) Then all that's left to do is head back to the number pad and put in the 2550 code. This will give you access to the Oceanview Hotel immediately and let you carry on through the next part of the story.

