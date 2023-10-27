Alan Wake 2 TV studio door code solutions

The Alan Wake 2 TV studio door code requires two different combinations as you try to escape the Talk Show. There's no puzzle here, you just have to know where to look. The "Neighbor of the Beast" clue pretty much gives the answer away, but you'll actually need to escape twice from this area in Alan Wake 2, and the code is slightly different the second time. Here are the two TV studio door codes you need to get out of the talk show studio in Alan Wake 2.

Alan Wake 2 TV studio door codes

The first time you make your way through the TV studio in Alan Wake 2, you need to enter the code 6 6 5 on the door keypad. You can find this in the Old Gods of Asgard Band Room, which is one of the dressing rooms on the left as you walk down the corridor towards the keypad. Head inside and go to the back left corner to spot a neon sign that reads "665 The Neighbor of the Beast" – remember this as it comes in handy for the second code.

Entering the 665 code on the keypad allows you to reach the rest of the studio where you'll eventually get teleported to the Writer's Room. After that, you'll reset the talk show studio and therefore need to enter a code on the keypad door again. For the second TV studio code, check the neon sign which has changed and will flash the new door code, 5 6 5.

This'll get you wider access to the whole studio area, which you'll need to escape if you are to learn more about the nature of the Dark Place. Later, you'll start picking up Alan Wake 2 Words of Power and aren't far off trying to complete the ritual in Alan Wake 2 too.

