Alan Wake 2 Wellness Center password and moon puzzle

The Alan Wake 2 Wellness Center computer password and moon puzzle in the security room is one of the game's more nuanced and complex puzzles, involving a mix of psychology, astronomy and investigation alike. It's a strange little puzzle and a bit of a thinker, but one you'll have to beat to open the electronic doors in the Wellness Center and follow Tor. I've scouted ahead and completed it already, so I'll show you how to solve the Alan Wake 2 computer password and moon puzzle, so you can have access to those creepy hospital hallways.

How to find the Wellness Center security room password in Alan Wake 2 (Image: © Remedy) In Alan Wake 2, when exploring the Wellness Center you'll need to find the security room to open the electronic doors and follow Tor, where there's a computer with a password lock: the password is 170823, and we'll explain why just below, as every clue you need is in the room with it.

See, the room is owned by Vladimir Blum, a new member of the Cult of the Trees, and if you look around, you can find several notes that suggest his initiation is in August - specifically, the day after the new moon - and that it's something he's very excited about. If you check the calendar on the wall, it tells you that the only new moon in August that year is on the 16th. Finally, there's another note that makes it clear that both Vladimir and those recruiting him are writing their dates not in the American style, but using European formatting - so that's day first, not month first.

So assuming that Blum has a poor instinct for cybersecurity and is basing his password on things that he likes, that means it's a safe bet that the date of his initiation is the computer password. It's the day after the new moon - so the 17th August - and the game is set in 2023, but also he's writing that date day-first. 17/08/23 - or rather, 170823. Type that into the computer, and you'll be able to open the door that Tor went through earlier!

