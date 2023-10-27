Alan Wake 2 Coffee World Safe code puzzle solution

The Alan Wake 2 Coffee World Safe code in the gift shop is a strange puzzle solved by figuring how the words Tracker, Lookout, Cleaner relate to the staff board. You'll get the Trailer Key you're after for your troubles but I spent a little while figuring this puzzle out because it is not clear, and it's even possible your flashlight can make it hard to read what you need to solve it. You'll already have got the Alan Wake 2 screwdriver at this point to get in, which is the first part of the problem with the gift shop. So here's what to do next to get the safe code for the coffee world gift shop safe in Alan Wake 2.

How to open the gift shop safe in Coffee World

(Image credit: Remedy)

The coffee world gift shop safe code is 1 4 6 in Alan Wake 2 if that's all you want to know. A note on top of the safe explains that the solution is based around the words "Tracker, Lookout, Cleaner" which can be found at the bottom of the page. The larger "Lookout, Fixer, Supplier" is effectively a red herring but given the gloomy lighting and the fact your torch often washes things out, it could be easy to miss the smaller, correct clue below.

Those words don't mean much on their own, but if you go to the staff board on the opposite side of the room, you'll see a series of photographs of staff:

(Image credit: Remedy)

Now, there aren't any staff with the titles Tracker, Lookout or Cleaner, so you have to be a bit interpretive about it, breaking out the thesaurus and guessing which jobs could equate to those words. The answer is the following:

Tracker: Susan (Lost and Found)

Susan (Lost and Found) Lookout: Joonas (Security)

Joonas (Security) Cleaner: Victor (Janitor)

How does that equate to numbers? Well, the board also says that Thomas the Ride Operator has completed his first year - and he has one coffee bean sticker on his picture. With that in mind, if we check the beans on each photo - Susan has one, Joonas has 4, and Victor has 6, giving us that all important code. Head back to the safe and enter that in, and you'll be able to get the trailer key at long last.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission