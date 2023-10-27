How to find the Alan Wake 2 Witchfinder's Station password

Finding the Witchfinder's Station computer password in Alan Wake 2 is one of those things where it's really annoying once you've figured it out because it's hiding in plain sight, right in front of you the entire time. Just not always in a way that's visible.

It's only after a fight with Agent Nightingale in all his naked, deadass glory that you'll be able to find the Witchfinder's Station. It's right up to the northwest of the Cauldron Lake area, and mainly has links to figuring out what's going on with the Alan Wake 2 nursery rhymes.

However, just as you go in the front door there's a computer desk under the stairs that's locked with what looks like a six-digit numerical code.

Where is Witchfinder's Station computer password?

(Image credit: Remedy)

However, it's a bit of a red herring as it's actually just a four-digit password that's right in front of you. But, because the Witchfinder's Station isn't very well lit, and you're having to rely on your torch, it's really, really easy to miss - as the majority of the GamesRadar+ team currently playing Alan Wake 2 can tell you.

On the computer itself is a yellow post-it note which, if you're looking at it with your torch, makes the writing impossible to see. Instead, aim your torch so that just the edge of the beam is hitting the post-it note and you'll be able to spot that there are actually four numbers written on it, which are actually the password for the Witchfinder's Station computer.

The Witchfinder's Station computer computer password is 2547 in Alan Wake 2.

Once you're in, you can find two emails waiting to be read. One is about the dolls you use for the nursery rhymes, while the other is a crucial piece of information about exactly who is behind the nursery rhymes themselves, and becomes a clue for the nursery rhyme case board.

