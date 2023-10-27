How to find the shotgun code in Alan Wake 2

The Alan Wake 2 shotgun code is vital if you want to get Saga second weapon in the general store. It's a powerful tool against the Taken and, handily, the code isn't far from the shotgun padlock. It just requires a little a bit of detective work to figure out exactly what the code is.

It's not too hard though and all you'll have to do is find and check some lottery numbers and apply a little bit of simple reasoning to work it all out. So to help you along, or just save time here's process to finding the shotgun code in Alan Wake 2 and getting your first big upgrade to your Alan Wake 2 weapons. Be sure to look out for Alan Wake 2 lunch boxes too so you can upgrade its abilities as well.

How to get the shotgun code in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

You'll no doubt have stumbled across the shotgun in the lockbox on the wall of the general store while looking for Nightingale's heart in Alan Wake 2. In order to unlock it though, you'll need to find the three-number code to the padlock.

On the lockbox itself, there's a post-it note that reads "Check with Lady Fortuna at the counter". This is the first clue, so turn back around and head towards the front of the general store.

Head to the front counter of the general store

(Image credit: Remedy)

You'll see the front counter here - with this 'Thank you for shopping here' sign hanging above it.

Go around the back and you'll see a notepad on the counter next to the register and a small old-fashioned Rolodex.

Check the counter near the till

(Image credit: Remedy)

The pad is the most important thing for figuring out the padlock code for the shotgun, but the Rolodex entry gives away that you're in the right place, as it's been left on the contact details for a Madame Agnieszka, for palm reading and crystal ball gazing.

You'll see on the notepad the numbers - 705, 713, 717, and 723 - have been crossed out with a note to "update code" next to them. Right by the side of the notepad though is a lotto ticket, with the numbers 05, 13, 17, 23, 39, 45 as the chosen ones.

The next one in the sequence with the pad vs the lotto numbers is 39, and because each of the numbers has a 7 in front, you'll now know that the padlock code for the shotgun is 739.

Use the code 739 to unlock the shotgun padlock

(Image credit: Remedy)

Then all that's left to do is head back to the shotgun padlock and put in the 739 code. This will give you access to the shotgun immediately and also give you the 'Bring It' achievement.

