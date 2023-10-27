How to find the shotgun code in Alan Wake 2

By Sam Loveridge
last updated

Find Lady Fortuna in the general store for the shotgun padlock code in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 shotgun code
(Image credit: Remedy)

The Alan Wake 2 shotgun code is vital if you want to get Saga second weapon in the general store. It's a powerful tool against the Taken and, handily, the code isn't far from the shotgun padlock. It just requires a little a bit of detective work to figure out exactly what the code is. 

It's not too hard though and all you'll have to do is find and check some lottery numbers and apply a little bit of simple reasoning to work it all out. So to help you along, or just save time here's process to finding the shotgun code in Alan Wake 2 and getting your first big upgrade to your Alan Wake 2 weapons. Be sure to look out for Alan Wake 2 lunch boxes too so you can upgrade its abilities as well. 

How to get the shotgun code in Alan Wake 2

Alan Wake 2 shotgun padlock

(Image credit: Remedy)
Alan Wake 2 codes

Alan Wake 2 Witchfinder's Station password
Alan Wake 2 talk show studio door code
Alan Wake 2 Coffee World gift shop safe cod 

You'll no doubt have stumbled across the shotgun in the lockbox on the wall of the general store while looking for Nightingale's heart in Alan Wake 2. In order to unlock it though, you'll need to find the three-number code to the padlock. 

On the lockbox itself, there's a post-it note that reads "Check with Lady Fortuna at the counter". This is the first clue, so turn back around and head towards the front of the general store.

Head to the front counter of the general store

The general store counter in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

You'll see the front counter here - with this 'Thank you for shopping here' sign hanging above it. 

Go around the back and you'll see a notepad on the counter next to the register and a small old-fashioned Rolodex. 

Check the counter near the till

Alan Wake 2 shotgun code on the counter

(Image credit: Remedy)

The pad is the most important thing for figuring out the padlock code for the shotgun, but the Rolodex entry gives away that you're in the right place, as it's been left on the contact details for a Madame Agnieszka, for palm reading and crystal ball gazing.

You'll see on the notepad the numbers - 705, 713, 717, and 723 - have been crossed out with a note to "update code" next to them. Right by the side of the notepad though is a lotto ticket, with the numbers 05, 13, 17, 23, 39, 45 as the chosen ones. 

The next one in the sequence with the pad vs the lotto numbers is 39, and because each of the numbers has a 7 in front, you'll now know that the padlock code for the shotgun is 739.

Use the code 739 to unlock the shotgun padlock

Alan Wake 2 shotgun code

(Image credit: Remedy)

Then all that's left to do is head back to the shotgun padlock and put in the 739 code. This will give you access to the shotgun immediately and also give you the 'Bring It' achievement. 

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.

See comments