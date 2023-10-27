How to find the shotgun in the Dark Place for Alan in Alan Wake 2

By Sam Loveridge
published

Give Alan the best chance you can by finding the shotgun in the Dark Place in Alan Wake 2

The Dark Place Shotgun in Alan Wake 2
(Image credit: Remedy)

Finding the Dark Place shotgun for Alan in Alan Wake 2 gives our writer the best chance he can get against all those Taken, but it's incredibly easy to miss if you're not constantly playing with the Lamp. Thankfully, there's no password to find or padlock to unlock, the only puzzle is just finding the shotgun for Alan in Alan Wake 2. 

The Dark Place shotgun most easily found during the mission with Alan where the unknown caller asks you to meet them at the Oceanview Hotel in Alan Wake 2, however, you can go back here later and grab it after that mission too. It's worth it too, as one of the more powerful Alan Wake 2 weapons you can get for the writer. 

Here's where to grab it:

1. Find the alternative entrance to the Oceanview Hotel

(Image: © Remedy)

As part of the Alan Wake 2 mission that involves getting to the Oceanview Hotel, you'll hit a snag that involves finding an alternative entrance to the hotel. When you get to the point where you need to find the Oceanview Hotel door code in Alan Wake 2, now's your chance to grab that shotgun. 

Here's where it is on the map if you're coming back later:

Alan Wake 2 Dark Place shotgun location

(Image credit: Remedy)

2. Head to the bar around the corner

(Image: © Remedy)

From the alternative entrance to the Oceanview Hotel, follow the red carpet in the opposite direction and you'll see a bar drenched in darkness under a pergola. There's a light flickering in the back to show you where to go, and it's under a Mirror Peak neon sign.

3. Use your Lamp on the light to reveal the bar

(Image: © Remedy)

When you get to the bar, you'll be able to see the shotgun in a case on the back of the wall within, but no way to yet reach it. 

Instead, use your angel lamp to grab the light here, which will turn it into a party-ready bar, complete with cocktail menu. 

4. Step inside the bar and then use the clicker again to grab the shotgun

(Image: © Remedy)

Move inside the now well-lit bar and then use the Clicker again. You'll now be trapped inside, but now you'll be able to grab the shotgun on the wall.

There's no code or padlock, so all you need is enough inventory space to grab it (it requires four free slots in a row).

Then it's just a case of using the lamp once more to get back out of the bar for good, and now with a shotgun in your arsenal. 

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission

Sam Loveridge
Sam Loveridge
Global Editor-in-Chief, GamesRadar+

Sam Loveridge is the Global Editor-in-Chief of GamesRadar, and joined the team in August 2017. Sam came to GamesRadar after working at TrustedReviews, Digital Spy, and Fandom, following the completion of an MA in Journalism. In her time, she's also had appearances on The Guardian, BBC, and more. Her experience has seen her cover console and PC games, along with gaming hardware, for a decade, and for GamesRadar, she's in charge of the site's overall direction, managing the team, and making sure it's the best it can be. Her gaming passions lie with weird simulation games, big open-world RPGs, and beautifully crafted indies. She plays across all platforms, and specializes in titles like Pokemon, Assassin's Creed, The Sims, and more. Basically, she loves all games that aren't sports or fighting titles! In her spare time, Sam likes to live like Stardew Valley by cooking and baking, growing vegetables, and enjoying life in the countryside.

See comments