How to find the shotgun in the Dark Place for Alan in Alan Wake 2

Finding the Dark Place shotgun for Alan in Alan Wake 2 gives our writer the best chance he can get against all those Taken, but it's incredibly easy to miss if you're not constantly playing with the Lamp. Thankfully, there's no password to find or padlock to unlock, the only puzzle is just finding the shotgun for Alan in Alan Wake 2.

The Dark Place shotgun most easily found during the mission with Alan where the unknown caller asks you to meet them at the Oceanview Hotel in Alan Wake 2, however, you can go back here later and grab it after that mission too. It's worth it too, as one of the more powerful Alan Wake 2 weapons you can get for the writer.

Here's where to grab it:

1. Find the alternative entrance to the Oceanview Hotel (Image: © Remedy) As part of the Alan Wake 2 mission that involves getting to the Oceanview Hotel, you'll hit a snag that involves finding an alternative entrance to the hotel. When you get to the point where you need to find the Oceanview Hotel door code in Alan Wake 2, now's your chance to grab that shotgun. Here's where it is on the map if you're coming back later:

(Image credit: Remedy)

2. Head to the bar around the corner (Image: © Remedy) From the alternative entrance to the Oceanview Hotel, follow the red carpet in the opposite direction and you'll see a bar drenched in darkness under a pergola. There's a light flickering in the back to show you where to go, and it's under a Mirror Peak neon sign.

3. Use your Lamp on the light to reveal the bar (Image: © Remedy) When you get to the bar, you'll be able to see the shotgun in a case on the back of the wall within, but no way to yet reach it. Instead, use your angel lamp to grab the light here, which will turn it into a party-ready bar, complete with cocktail menu.

4. Step inside the bar and then use the clicker again to grab the shotgun (Image: © Remedy) Move inside the now well-lit bar and then use the Clicker again. You'll now be trapped inside, but now you'll be able to grab the shotgun on the wall. There's no code or padlock, so all you need is enough inventory space to grab it (it requires four free slots in a row). Then it's just a case of using the lamp once more to get back out of the bar for good, and now with a shotgun in your arsenal.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission