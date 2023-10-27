Alan Wake 2 weapons: Where to find every gun for Alan and Saga

You'll want to get your hands on all the Alan Wake 2 weapons if you want any chance of surviving the horrors emerging in Bright Falls and across the Dark Place. Remedy has taken a survival horror approach to key resource acquisition, meaning that some of the most valuable weapons in Alan Wake 2 can be missed if you aren't carefully investigating every corner of the world.

Saga Anderson begins her investigation into the ritualistic killings with little more than a handgun and a flashlight (how nostalgic, huh) but can quickly expand her arsenal so long as you're on the lookout for key Alan Wake 2 weapon locations. As for Alan, he's soon guided to a flashlight and revolver, but will have to solve a handful of dark place puzzles to get his hands on anything with a little more stopping power.

So keep on reading to learn what guns are in Alan Wake 2, and where all the key weapons can be located.

Alan Wake 2 weapons list

(Image credit: Remedy)

Saga Anderson's weapons in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

Saga Anderson is able to equip and upgrade five weapons in Alan Wake 2. Four of these are hidden throughout the game and only accessible after certain chapters. You'll find information on each of these below.

Pistol

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: RETURN 1 – INVITATION

Location: Default

Saga Anderson begins her journey into Cauldron Lake with the Service Pistol already in her holster. The gun has low stopping power, but is quick to aim and fairly precise – great for hitting those glowing weak points you'll find on a few of the Taken whilst you're out exploring the woods. Remember, you'll want to collect as many of the hidden Alan Wake 2 lunch boxes as you can to earn manuscript fragments that you can use to unlock weapon upgrades from the Mind Place. I'd recommend that you put 12 fragments into the 'More Bullets' upgrade, increasing the magazine size by 50%.

Sawed-Off Shotgun

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: RETURN 2 – THE HEART

Location: Cauldron Lake General Store

Your first opportunity to get the Sawed-Off Shotgun will come during the second Saga Anderson mission. During Return 2: The Heart, you'll head back to Cauldron Lake to go looking for Agent Nightingale's missing heart. The weapon is locked away in a backroom of the Cauldron Lake General Store, accessible once a Taken crashes through a wood wall after you. If you don't grab the weapon now, you can still find it again by returning to the area in Saga's car. And if you're stuck, here's a guide to finding the hidden Alan Wake 2 shotgun code .

Crossbow

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: RETURN 3 – LOCAL GIRL

Location: Watery

The Alan Wake 2 crossbow is a powerful, albeit slow to wield weapon that you can find hidden out in Watery. You'll be able to grab the long-range weapon during the earliest part of Return 3: Local Girl. You'll need to clear the town first and begin making your way to Coffee World. Once you're en route, you'll want to keep an eye out for an old cabin at the first break in the road. Inside is a Break Room where you can save the game, and just outside is one of the Alan Wake 2 cult stash locations . Use the numbers with crossbow bolts in 'em to guide you toward the solution.

Hunting Rifle

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: RETURN 5 – OLD GODS

Location: Wellness Center

The Hunting Rifle is available quite late through Saga's storyline, only accessible once you make it a fair ways through the Return 5: Old Gods chapter. This weapon is easy to miss, stashed away in an inaccessible room towards the Wellness Center security office. Given that this weapon has massive stopping power at long range, particularly if you invest smartly in its upgrades, it's well worth the effort though. If you need a hand, check out our full guide on where to find the doorknob and hunting rifle in Alan Wake 2 .

Pump-Action Shotgun

Chapter RETURN 6 – SCRATCH

Location: Bright Falls Sheriff's Station

Once you've survived the Overlap drama at the Old Gods Nursing Home you'll need to head back to Bright Falls. The Pump-Action Shotgun is hidden away in Sheriff Tim Breaker's office, which has been locked up until now. You get the key after making an initial visit down to the morgue, so head back up when you're ready, enter Tim's office, and look for the Pump-Action in a locked case on the wall (the solution is on his desk). If I were you, I'd store your old Sawed-Off Shotgun in a shoebox and rock this powerful new weapon from here on out – you're going to need it.

Alan Wake's weapons in Alan Wake 2

(Image credit: Remedy)

Alan Wake is able to equip and upgrade three weapons in Alan Wake 2. Two of these guns will be given to you as part of the main story, however one is very easy to miss and damn near essential once you start pushing into the more difficult chapters.

Flashlight and Revolver

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: INITIATION 2 – CASEY

Location: The Dark Place

While Alan begins his chapter pretty helpless, it isn't long before he's reunited by a classic combination. The flashlight and revolver is found early on, after you find your way out of the Talk Show Studio and begin exploring the first part of the expanding Dark Place Alan Wake 2 maps . You'll need to head into an alleyway (look for a green neon light to signal the way) and you'll be gifted the weapon set by a familiar face after a short cutscene. Remember, you'll need to look for Words of Power in Alan Wake 2 to be able to upgrade your revolver.

Flare Gun

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: INITIATION 4 – WE SING

Location: Talk Show Studio

You'll be practically handed the Flare Gun towards the conclusion of Initiation 4: We Sing. Given that this is one of the most imaginative missions in all of Alan Wake 2 I don't want to say too much here, only that it's exceptionally difficult to miss this weapon. As you push through the encounter, you'll eventually stumble across a typewritten on a wooden desk with a red tabletop, the Flare Gun will be right there. Ammunition is limited for this weapon, but it's fantastic at clearing crowds of Fade Outs.

Double-Barreled Shotgun

(Image credit: Remedy)

Chapter: INITIATION 5 – ROOM 665

Location: Oceanview Hotel